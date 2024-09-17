Pizza Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 225.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 4.45 %

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Pizza Market Statistics: USD 225.5 Billion Value by 2032Summary:● The global pizza market size reached USD 148.6 Billion in 2023.● The market is expected to reach USD 222.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45% during 2024-2032.● North America leads the market, accounting for the largest pizza market share.● Non-vegetarian pizza accounts for the majority of the market share in the type segment as it appeals to a significant portion of the consumer base.● Thick crust holds the largest share in the pizza industry.● Quick service restaurants (QSR) remain a dominant segment in the market due to the rising focus on enhanced convenience.● The rising demand for convenience food items is a primary driver of the pizza market.● The growth of online food delivery platforms and customization and innovation are reshaping the pizza market.Request for a sample copy of this report:Industry Trends and Drivers:● Growing Demand for Convenience Food Items:The increasing demand for convenience food products, like pizza, among people with busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules is impelling the market growth. People are prioritizing meals that require minimal preparation time. Pizza fits well into this need for quick and satisfying options. The growing demand for fast and convenient meal solutions due to inflating income levels of individuals and rapid urbanization is offering a favorable market outlook. This is evident in the growing market for frozen pizzas, which offer consumers the flexibility to prepare meals at home quickly. The appeal of pizza also lies in its versatility as both a meal and a snack, which can be shared or customized based on personal preferences.● Growth of Online Food Delivery Platforms:The rapid expansion of online food delivery platforms across the globe is contributing to the market growth. These platforms are making ordering pizza easier and more convenient, allowing consumers to browse menus, customize orders, and have meals delivered to their doorsteps with just a few clicks. The shift to digital ordering is expanding the reach of pizzerias, providing them access to a broader consumer base, including those who may not have visited physical locations. The rising number of app-based delivery services for enhanced user convenience, as it often provides real time tracking, multiple payment options, and personalized recommendations, is bolstering the market growth.● Customization and Innovation:Pizza brands are increasingly offering highly customizable options to attract a wider consumer base. Consumers are seeking personalized food experiences that cater to their unique tastes, dietary preferences, and health considerations. Pizzerias are responding to this by allowing individuals to choose from a variety of crusts like thin, stuffed, gluten-free and sauces, such as traditional tomato, white sauce, and pesto. They are also offering a wide range of toppings, including vegetarian, vegan, meat-based, and organic. This flexibility appeals to diverse consumer groups, including those with dietary restrictions or health-conscious preferences. Pizza Market Report Segmentation:Breakup By Type:● Non-vegetarian Pizza● Vegetarian PizzaNon-vegetarian pizza accounts for the majority of shares as it appeals to a significant portion of the consumer base.Breakup By Crust Type:● Thick Crust● Thin Crust● Stuffed CrustThick crust dominates the market on account of its ability to provide a substantial base that can accommodate generous amounts of toppings, cheese, and sauce.Breakup By Distribution Channel:● Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)● Full-Service Restaurants (FSR)● OthersQuick service restaurants (QSR) represent the majority of shares due to the rising focus on enhanced convenience.Breakup By Region:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaNorth America enjoys the leading position owing to a large market for pizza driven by the presence of well-established pizza chains.Top Pizza Market Leaders:The pizza market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:● Boston Pizza● California Pizza Kitchen Inc.● CEC Entertainment LLC● Chicago Pizza● CICI ENTERPRISES LP● Domino's Pizza Inc.● FAT Brands Inc● Godfather's Pizza● MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC● Papa Murphy's International (Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.)● PepsiCo Inc.● Pizza Capers (Retail Food Group Limited)● Pizza Ranch IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

