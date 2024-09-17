New Book Provides A Look Inside The Mind Of A Mortgage Industry Titan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

R. Christopher Whalen Releases "Seeing Around Corners" With Forbes Books

“Seeing Around Corners” by R. Christopher Whalen is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Seeing Around Corners: Achieving Success in Business and Life," about Stanley C. Middleman, the founder of Freedom Mortgage, by R. Christopher Whalen, is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on ."Seeing Around Corners" details the life and career of Stanley C. Middleman, an iconic figure within the mortgage industry. Written by R. Christopher Whalen, the book explores the strategies and principles that propelled Middleman from his humble beginnings to becoming the founder, CEO, and president of Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest mortgage lenders and servicers in the United States.The book gives readers an in-depth look at Middleman's innovative strategies, from his early entrepreneurial ventures to his current leadership. Readers will gain insights into how Middleman consistently“sees around corners”-predicting and preparing for market changes to stay ahead of the competition.“Hopefully, my story will inspire newly minted entrepreneurs who simply need some encouragement to begin their own journey toward achievement and success,” Middleman said.“It is my hope that they gain some shortcuts to success after reading this book.”Middleman's journey is characterized by a series of principles that have guided his career: the importance of foresight, the necessity of adaptation, and the power of shared vision. These principles are relevant to those within the mortgage industry and anyone who wants to achieve sustained success in business and life.With a mix of personal anecdotes, business insights, and practical advice, "Seeing Around Corners" is an inspiring memoir and a valuable guide for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and anyone interested in the dynamics of the mortgage industry.About Stanley C. MiddlemanStanley C. Middleman is the founder, president, and CEO of Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent mortgage companies in the U.S. With nearly 40 years of expertise in the mortgage banking industry, Middleman has grown the company into one of the largest and most successful mortgage lenders in the United States. He is also an influential business strategist and philanthropist.Middleman frequently speaks about entrepreneurship, leadership, and building communities through homeownership. He serves as vice chairman of the Philadelphia Phillies. His industry involvement includes the Mortgage Bankers Association, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ellie Mae.Middleman is active within his community, serving on nonprofit boards, including the Philadelphia Art Museum, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). He and his family have supported CHOP's expansion efforts with the opening of the Middleman Family Pavilion in 2022.About R. Christopher WhalenR. Christopher Whalen is an accomplished author and financial analyst with a deep understanding of the mortgage industry.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit Forbes.Media ContactsForbes Books Media Contact: Samantha Miller, ...

