IKAR Holdings a British conglomerate, in partnership with Unify Platform AG, Safely2Prosperity, and Bluestain Global has announced the launch of a comprehensive *Pandemic Preparedness Initiative* focused on Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox). This groundbreaking initiative aims to bolster global efforts to detect, prevent, and manage Mpox outbreaks, especially in regions with limited resources.



The initiative is designed to deliver cutting-edge tools and solutions that governments, healthcare organizations, and public officials can use to strengthen pandemic response systems. The program brings together innovative technologies in detection, prevention, and real-time infectious disease management, developed collaboratively by the partners.



Key Components of the Pandemic Preparedness Initiative:



1. *Detection: BlueStain Global’s **BlueStain Mpox Test*, a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool, will be the backbone of the detection strategy. This test offers rapid, accurate detection of the Mpox virus, enabling timely intervention in outbreak scenarios. It will be rolled out initially to governments and organizations across Africa, where the need for pandemic preparedness is critical.



2. *Prevention: The initiative will utilize **Applied Carbon (AC) Drink*, provided by Chemiteras in partnership with Unify Platform AG. This preventive measure is designed to reduce the risk of infection and support overall health during potential outbreaks.



3. *Treatment: **Applied Carbon Preparation (AAC)*, an advanced treatment candidate, will form a key part of the program’s response framework, ensuring that both prevention and treatment components are accessible where needed.



4. *Management: Central to the program is the **Virus Vigilant SaaS*, a sophisticated infectious disease management system jointly developed by IKAR, Unify Platform AG, and Safely2Prosperity. This real-time platform allows for seamless coordination, monitoring, and rapid response during outbreaks, ensuring timely containment and management of infections.



*Partner Contributions*:



- *IKAR HOLDINGS*: IKAR, headquartered in London, will lead efforts in coordinating with several African governments to ensure that these regions have access to the necessary infrastructure for pandemic preparedness. IKAR's role includes facilitating the adoption of the initiative’s detection, prevention, and treatment components across affiliated regions. Their goal is to ensure that the mistakes of the Covid-19 pandemic are not repeated, and that African nations are better equipped to handle future outbreaks.



- *Unify Platform AG*: Based in Switzerland, Unify Platform AG will be responsible for the technological backbone of the initiative, particularly the development of the infectious management SaaS. Their expertise in real-time data management and infectious disease response will enable governments to react swiftly to Mpox and other infectious diseases.



- *Safely2Prosperity: Safely2Prosperity will play a crucial role in the deployment of the **Virus Vigilant* SaaS, ensuring that the system operates smoothly across all regions. Their collaboration with IKAR and Unify Platform AG will result in a seamless infectious disease management system that can be used for current and future pandemics.



*A Unified Vision for Global Health Preparedness*:



This partnership is a testament to the shared commitment between IKAR, Unify, Safely2Prosperity, and Bluestain to protect global public health and strengthen pandemic preparedness, particularly in vulnerable regions. The initiative is expected to serve as a model for future pandemic preparedness programs, demonstrating the importance of international cooperation, technological innovation, and proactive health measures.



Mario Diel, Chairman and Founder of IKAR HOLDINGS, stated:

“Our mission is to ensure that the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic are implemented on a global scale. By working closely with governments, especially in Africa, we can build resilient systems that integrate prevention, detection, and treatment for Mpox and other infectious diseases.”



Tokinori Terada, CEO of Unify Platform AG, added:

“Our infectious management SaaS will give governments and healthcare providers the ability to monitor and respond to outbreaks in real-time. This capability is essential for preventing the spread of diseases and saving lives.”



Taka Karita, Co-Founder and COO of Unify Platform AG, emphasized:

“Combining advanced technology and international collaboration, this initiative will strengthen Mpox preparedness in Africa and beyond. We’re committed to providing the tools needed for governments to act quickly, preventing future outbreaks from becoming global health crises.”



Hon. John Norris Founder of Safely2Prosperity, remarked:

“The Virus Vigilant system will revolutionize the way infectious diseases are managed globally. By providing real-time insights and coordinating response efforts, we can help prevent Mpox outbreaks from escalating into widespread health crises.”



Prof. Fernando Ferreira, Chairman and Co-Founder of BlueStain Global, emphasized:

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in pandemic preparedness. By integrating our BlueStain Mpox Test into a broader program, we can help ensure that governments and organizations are better prepared to tackle future pandemics swiftly and effectively.”



*About IKAR HOLDINGS*:

IKAR is a leading entrepreneurial group of companies that focuses on strategic initiatives in pandemic preparedness, particularly in Africa. By working with governments, IKAR facilitates the rapid implementation of pandemic response systems.



*About Unify Platform AG*:

Unify Platform AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a technology-driven company specializing in infectious disease management. Their SaaS platforms enable real-time response to pandemics, providing governments with the tools needed to manage outbreaks effectively.



*About Safely2Prosperity*:

Safely2Prosperity is an organization focused on infectious disease management systems. Their collaboration on the *Virus Vigilant* SaaS is central to ensuring the seamless coordination and management of pandemic preparedness programs globally.



*About BlueStain Global*:

BlueStain Global is a British-Portuguese biotechnology company specializing in innovative solutions for infectious disease detection and pandemic preparedness. Their flagship product, the *BlueStain Mpox Test*, is a leading diagnostic tool in the fight against Mpox and other infectious diseases.





