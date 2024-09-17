The National Menopause Foundation Adds Seven New Women's Health Experts To Its Medical Advisory Committee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) is pleased to announce the addition of seven new women's experts to its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC). This committee helps ensure that the information NMF provides is scientifically and medically accurate.

"We are delighted to include a diverse group of women's midlife health experts in our work," said Claire Gill, president and founder of the National Menopause Foundation (NMF). "In addition to managing the menopausal transition, midlife is an important time for women to evaluate their overall health and wellbeing and develop good habits that will lead to healthy, active aging."

Joy'El Ballard,

MD , FACOG, NCMP ,

is a board-certified obstetrician gynecologist (OB/GYN), menopause & midlife wellness strategist, business coach and Founder of Menopause MogulsTM in Bowie, MD. Dr. Ballard is dedicated to helping midlife women of color reclaim their power and joy during this transformative phase of life. Her mission is to equip women with the tools they need to launch their own businesses with renewed energy, clarity, and focus, enabling them to create lives that align with their deepest desires. She is the bestselling author of "Loving Me, Myself and Her: Through Perimenopause & Beyond," the host of the Menopause MogulsTM Podcast, where she shares invaluable wisdom and guidance on navigating the menopausal journey with grace and confidence, and a Menopause Society (formerly NAMS) Certified Menopause Practitioner.

Samantha M. Dunham, MD , is a board-certified OB/GYN, practicing gynecology as a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Dunham initiated The Center for Midlife Health and Menopause at NYU Langone Health, where she now serves as Co-Director. Through counseling on what to expect during perimenopause and menopause, Dr. Dunham works in partnership with her patients to develop evidence-based treatment plans that center their goals and help empower them to embrace the next stage in life. In addition, Dr. Dunham educates the next generation of doctors through graduate medical education and clinical teaching. She is on the executive council of the NY Gynecology Society, a member of the NY Obstetrical Society, and an active member of The Menopause Society.

LaReesa Ferdinand, MD , is a board-certified OB/GYN, menopause health expert, and the CEO/Founder of Thrive Beyond Wellness Center

in Orlando, FL- a premier medical wellness clinic designed for women. Dr. Ferdinand is a distinguished figure in the field of women's health, embodying a

commitment to empowering women, advocating for diversity and equitable global healthcare,

and promoting aging gracefully. She is dedicated to providing personalized, integrative healthcare solutions for women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond.

With over two decades of clinician experience, Dr. Ferdinand also keeps on the forefront of innovation and the emerging femtech space by serving as a Women's Health Advisor,

and consultant to startup and corporate digital health tech brands. Dr. Ferdinand has attained advanced training in clinical protocols through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM) to help promote preventive, proactive care through hormone

optimization, epigenetics, metabolic health, and longevity.



Jackie Piasta, WHNP-BC , is a board-certified Women's Health and Gender-related Nurse Practitioner and founder of Monarch Health, a midlife and menopause clinic in Marietta, GA. She has dedicated her career to advancing women's health with focused interests in gynecology, menopause, metabolic health and obesity medicine, hormonal disorders, and complex sexual health disorders. Jackie co-hosts the podcast "JustAsk," which focuses on women's health topics, teaches menopause curriculum at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, and is the founder of Monarch Clinician Mentorship for Midlife and Menopause Care. She is a Menopause Society (formerly NAMS) Certified Menopause Clinician, an active member of the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) and the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH), a member of The Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).



Heather Quaile, DNP, WHNP-BC, AFN-C, MSCP, CSC, IF, FAANP , is Founder, Owner and CEO of The Sexual Health Optimization and Wellness (SHOW) Center

in in Kennesaw, GA, and Adjunct Faculty, Vanderbilt University. Dr. Quaile is a clinical and academic leader and serial entrepreneur, and is a double board certified, women's and gender health nurse practitioner and advanced forensic nurse specializing in human trafficking and female sexual health. She has been working in all aspects of women's healthcare for over 23 years. She is an ISSWSH Fellow (IF) from the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health, past treasurer and active member of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health and a Certified Menopause Physician (NCMP) recognized by The Menopause Society.

Sameena Rahman, MD , is a board-certified OB/GYN and women's health specialist at Center for Gynecology and Cosmetics in Chicago, IL.

After years of practicing obstetrics and gynecology in a variety of large academic settings and locations, Dr. Rahman opened the practice to ensure patients have their best quality of life.

She serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of OB/GYN at the

Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine

and host of the podcast,

"Gyno Girl Presents: Sex, Drugs & Hormones",

where she discusses crucial topics such as postpartum, menopause, sexual health, pelvic wellness, and everything in between.

She is an ISSWSH Fellow (IF) from the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health, an active member of the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM) and a Certified Menopause Physician (NCMP) recognized by The Menopause Society. She is on the Board of Directors for ISSWSH and the Scientific Committee co-chair

and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).



Rebekah Rotstein , NCPT , is an industry leader for Pilates, bone health, and movement education. She is the founder of Buff Bones®, a medically-endorsed exercise method for bone and joint health with on-demand programming and online coaching,

professional training at locations such as Johns Hopkins Rehabilitation Network, with trained instructors in more than 30 countries as well as free public education webinars with UCLA Health. She has worked with and studied under numerous physical therapists, trainers, and physicians the past 30 years. A former ballet dancer, Rebekah worked in the Sports Medicine department of Smith College as a student athletic trainer starting in 1994 before later training and certifying in the Pilates method.

A diagnosis of osteoporosis at age 28 motivated her to advocate for others with low bone mass and to provide them with innovative education and programming.

She is part of the Ambassador Leadership Council for the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) and serves on the Bone Health Working Group for the Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR).

