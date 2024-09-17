(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beth Sprenger has officially taken the helm of Zipp Express, her family's long-established trucking and delivery service company, bringing a renewed focus on growth, innovation, and family tradition. As part of the company's expansion efforts, Sprenger also announced the of substantial all the business assets of REX Trucking, LLC d/b/a Regional Express , a regional trucking and final mile delivery company based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri that the team worked on to finalize.

Beth Sprenger Joins Executive Leadership Team of Zipp Express, a Family-Owned Trucking and Delivery Service Company, Announces Expansion and Acquisition of Rex Trucking.

Regional Express, known for its reliable services and strategic location, will now operate under the growing umbrella of Zipp Express. The purchase marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance service capabilities and reach new markets. With this move, the company aims to bolster its fleet, extend its delivery range, and strengthen its position as a leader in the logistics industry.

"I feel blessed to step into this role, working with our amazing team to continue growing our organization," said Sprenger. "Our team is fantastic: dedicated, service-oriented and highly skilled in the logistics business of final mile deliveries and courier services. I'm thrilled about the opportunity to work closely with them as we grow. With the purchase of Regional Express, we are not only expanding our operations but also ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers, now with a broader reach."

Beth Sprenger joins Zipp Express after a successful 25-year career in the insurance industry and Human Resources and brings years of experience with business operations and white glove customer service. Under her leadership, the company is set to expand its services across new regions, improve operational efficiency, and continue to uphold the strong values that have been the cornerstone of the family business.

"We owe our success to our hardworking employees, whose commitment has been the backbone of this company's reputation," Sprenger added. "This expansion is not just about growth but about ensuring that our employees, partners, and customers continue to thrive as we move forward."

With a focus on maintaining the family-oriented culture that has defined Zipp Express for decades, Sprenger is excited to lead the business into its next chapter, blending tradition with forward-thinking strategies for long-term success.

About the Company:

Founded in 1989, Zipp Express is a trusted name as the regional leader in final mile delivery, LTL trucking, logistics, warehouse/logistics and courier services. The company provides reliable and efficient transportation services throughout the region. With a growing fleet and a dedicated team, the company continues to build on its legacy of customer satisfaction and operational excellence. Zipp Express is proud to be a woman owned business.

