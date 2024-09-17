Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to Take Part in World Congress & Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) at Dubai World Trade Centre

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 17 September 2024: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) is set to participate in the 30th edition of the World Congress & Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), a leading global event in the field of smart mobility and digitalization of transportation. Organized by ERTICO and hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai, the event will take place from September 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



During the event, the Authority will showcase its key services, particularly those related to drone operations and autonomous systems, providing a comprehensive explanation of these services. This aligns with the Authority’s role in regulating drone operations and all related activities within the emirate, in coordination with relevant government entities and in accordance with existing legislation. Additionally, a full visual display will showcase the Authority’s services, initiatives, and the latest technological and innovative solutions.



H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Our participation in this global event underscores our position as one of the key leaders in the aviation industry, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing high-quality transportation services that align with the latest trends in smart mobility. This enhances the efficiency and safety of the civil aviation sector in the emirate and elevates its contribution to the local economy, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, who has emphasized that the civil aviation sector is now one of the fundamental pillars of the national economy."



He added: "We will continue our efforts to strengthen governance initiatives, provide ongoing support services to all our partners, and work towards achieving our strategic vision of making 'The World Airport, Dubai.' We are focused on fostering innovation and anticipating future trends by keeping pace with global developments in aviation for innovative and sustainable solutions that support Dubai’s strategy for the future of smart mobility, especially as the emirate prepares for the completion and full operation of Al Maktoum International Airport."



Ahmad Belqaizi, Executive Director, Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at the DCAA, emphasized: "The Authority places aviation safety and security at the forefront of its priorities. We continuously strive to enhance these standards by developing and updating safety policies and systems to ensure the highest levels of quality and security in all operational stages. We are pleased to showcase these efforts and the services we provide in this area during the ITS World Congress & Exhibition, which serves as an exceptional platform bringing together all stakeholders and partners under one roof."



The DCAA’s participation in the ITS World Congress & Exhibition goes beyond showcasing its own advancements. It creates a platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge with leading experts and specialists in the field, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for aviation innovation. By engaging in these critical conversations, the Authority is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the global transportation sector.





