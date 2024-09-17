Dubai Culture Marks Al Jalila Theatre Day with ‘Be You’ Performance by Young Talent

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 15 September 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has celebrated 'Al Jalila Theatre Day' with the staging of the play ‘Be You’, which focuses on raising children's awareness of bullying. The performance emphasises the importance of confronting this issue by holding onto positive behaviours and societal values. This aligns with the Authority’s mission to provide a safe environment that fosters positive thinking and nurtures the development of young minds across various cultural fields.

Written by Alia Al Yamahi, the play revolves around Mouza, a young girl who faces bullying at school, crushing her hopes of forming friendships. In her despair, she turns to a magician and a fairy for help, only to realise that the key to her self-confidence and happiness lies within herself.

The Alaa Hammad-directed production is the result of a collaboration between Dubai Culture and the Sharjah-based Rubu' Qarn Centers for Theater and Performing Arts. The cast includes 11 young performers from the ‘Talents’ programme, an initiative by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children designed to attract youngsters aged 8 to 14, helping them discover and hone their abilities in different cultural domains.

Maitha Ali Shahdad, Acting Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed Dubai Culture’s dedication to designing and implementing innovative programmes that shape young minds and encourage them to pursue their passion for the performing arts, saying: “The ‘Talents’ programme serves as an innovative educational and creative incubator, opening doors for children to explore their talent, unleash their imagination, and enhance their ability to express themselves in an environment that blends entertainment with creativity. Through a variety of workshops, the programme teaches them the fundamentals of acting, body language, scene creation, and character development, all of which positively impact their performance on stage. The ‘Be You’ play was the result of a series of auditions with emerging talent, reflecting their high level of artistry and creativity.”







