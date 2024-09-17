Planet Fitness Inspires Nearly 3 Million High School Students To Prioritize Their Health With Annual High School Summer Pass™ Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teens logged more than 12 million workouts between June and August at Planet locations in the US and Canada, kickstarting their fitness journeys and creating long-lasting healthy habits

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today nearly three million high school students signed up for its annual High School Summer Pass program, logging more than 12 million workouts this summer between June 1 and August 31. During this time, Planet Fitness invited high schoolers between the ages of 14 – 19 to work out for free at any of its 2,600+ locations across the United States and Canada.



Since the High School Summer Pass program began, Planet Fitness has invested more than $300 million in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and contributed to the physical and mental health of millions of teens1.

According to ParticipACTION, only 39% of youth in Canada met the recommendation of 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous intensity physical activity per day (source ). This reality underscores the importance of Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program, a critical solution during the summer months when many students don't have access to regular sports or fitness programs. Thankfully, 94 per cent2 of participating teens noted that the High School Summer Pass program helped them create long-lasting health and wellness habits.

“Our High School Summer Pass program continues to have a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of teens as we introduce them to positive fitness habits in our clubs,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness.“It's incredibly rewarding that nearly three million teens experienced a welcoming, Judgement Free fitness experience this summer at Planet Fitness. We know that regular exercise boosts energy and alleviates stress, and we're proud to play a part in providing this for teens in their local communities.”

In a survey3 of hundreds of Canadian High School Summer Pass teen participants and their parents, Planet Fitness uncovered the impact of this year's program:



Mental Wellness Boost: 78 per cent of participating teens saw their mental health improve after signing up for the program.

Energized and Uplifted: 78 per cent of teens noted an increase in their energy levels since joining Planet Fitness.

Productive Summer Break: 66 per cent of parents believe their teen would have had a less productive summer without High School Summer Pass. Bridging Generations: 85 per cent of parents say that the High School Summer Pass program opened doors in communication with their teens about health.

“The High School Summer Pass program has allowed me the opportunity to become healthier and stronger all while being in a positive, safe, Judgement Free Zone®,” noted Boston S., who participated in the High School Summer Pass program at his local club in British Columbia this summer.

1 Ten million teen participants since 2019, $10 per month, three month program

2 Based on a survey of teen High School Summer Pass participants and their parents; conducted by Planet Fitness from July 18 – August 5, 2024.

3 Based on a survey of teen High School Summer Pass participants and their parents; conducted by Planet Fitness from July 18 – August 5, 2024.