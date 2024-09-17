C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Subsidiary Awarded Phase II Of $163,000 Job From Large Movie Theater And Entertainment Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patriot Glass Solutions to install C-Bond Secure and Solar at Company's Corporate Offices

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the“Company” or“C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary has been awarded Phase II of a $163,000 job to install C-Bond Secure and solar film. The customer is a movie theater and entertainment center chain based in San Antonio, Texas.

C-Bond's glass strengthening protective solutions, sold through its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary, include C-Bond Secure , an application to deter forced entry, C-Bond BRS , a ballistic-resistant film system, and other film products such as graffiti film and reflective film. Patriot Glass Solutions' patented technologies have been installed in more than 200 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other facilities around the country.

C-Bond's patented nanotechnology strengthens glass by repairing the microscopic defects that occur naturally on the glass surface and providing a superior bond between the window film and the glass compared to a typical soap and water application.

“We are proud of and have worked hard to build our strong reputation as the window film provider of choice in the San Antonio metropolitan area, and we continue to expand our customer base, both in Texas and other parts of the country,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: , , Facebook: and Twitter: and .

