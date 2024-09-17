Tactical Resources Strengthens Position Amid Rare Earth Elements Market Disruptions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -- Strategic U.S. Rare Earth Elements Project Advances Amid Global Shifts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (TSXV: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the“Company”), a mineral exploration and development company, provides a corporate update on its Peak Project in response to global rare earth elements (“REEs”) chain shifts triggered by China's recent regulatory changes.



Key Highlights



China's restrictions on REEs have disrupted global supply chains, emphasizing the need for diversified REE sources.

The Peak Project is uniquely positioned as a U.S.-based REEs developer, helping reduce reliance on Chinese exports. Tactical Resources is advancing its work programs to become a significant REEs producer in the U.S.



“China's REE restrictions have created a significant opportunity for Tactical Resources,” said Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of Tactical Resources.“Our Peak Project positions us to produce critical REEs domestically, which strengthens our potential as a key player in this essential market. This is great news for both our company and our shareholders as demand for REEs continues to rise. Additionally, our recently announced NASDAQ listing business combination transaction (the“Proposed Business Combination”) is progressing, and we expect to provide further updates to the market as the Proposed Business Combination moves forward.”

China's recent restrictions on REE mining and exports have significantly disrupted global supply chains and driven up prices, particularly impacting U.S. businesses that rely on these critical materials, such as those in the defense sector. With China producing around 90% of the world's refined REEs, its influence on minerals like neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium is crucial for technologies like semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and most importantly, national defense.

A recent campaign against illegal mining activities has created a short-term supply shortage , causing price increases and highlighting the vulnerability of nations dependent on Chinese exports. Some analysts predict that continued growth in green energy demand, paired with China's regulatory actions, could lead to a supply-demand mismatch, pushing the market from surplus to deficit by the end of 2024. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defense has warned about the national security risks tied to a heavy reliance on Chinese REEs.

In response, U.S. businesses and government agencies are pursuing strategies to mitigate risks, including diversifying supply chains, investing in domestic REE production, and exploring recycling technologies. Companies like MP Materials and US Rare Earths are stepping up efforts to reduce reliance on China . Additionally, REE recycling, although in its early stages, offers long-term potential to help stabilize the supply chain.

The Company's flagship asset, the Peak Project, contains the rights to acquire REEs-enriched tailings and stockpiled materials extracted from the Sierra Blanca Quarry (“SBQ”). The Peak Project is a REE-focused project strategically located southeast of El Paso, Texas. This convenient location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction offers extensive infrastructure, including easy highway, power, water, and rail line access. Tactical Resources believes that the Peak Project will enable it to become a significant REEs producer in the United States.

The Peak Project is one of only a few rare earth hard rock direct-leach-extractable projects in the world, with initial quarry operating permits already in place. The Company also has an exclusive option to purchase SBQ's mining lease and associated infrastructure for the Peak Project.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (TSXV: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on U.S.-made REEs used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and most importantly, national defense. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at:

