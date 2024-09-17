Perma-Fix To Present At The Gabelli Funds’ 2Nd Annual PFAS Symposium In New York City On September 26Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the“ Company”) today announced that Dr. Louis Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Perma-Fix Environmental Services, will be presenting at the Gabelli Funds' 2nd Annual PFAS Symposium, being held on Thursday, September 26th at the Harvard Club in New York City. Dr. Centofanti is scheduled to present at 1:30 PM ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact James Carey at Gabelli & Company: ... .



The Gabelli Funds' 2nd Annual PFAS Symposium will focus on issues surrounding PFAS uses, replacements, and remediation. It will feature presentations from leading companies in waste and disposal services, water utilities, testing, and remediation. The universe of invited attendees will include industry experts and companies in this space, as well as private wealth clients, RIAs, and other institutional investors.

PFAS (Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances) are compounds that were widely used in many industrial and commercial household applications but have increasingly become an environmental and public health concern due to their toxicity and inability to naturally degrade.

To register to attend the symposium, please follow this link.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at .

