Winners Revealed at 3ʳᵈ Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Innovation Competition

(MENAFN- GPCA) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 September 2024 – The winners at the 3rd Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Innovation Competition were revealed on the sidelines of the 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference, which took place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 10-12 September 2024. Held under the theme “Race towards Agri-Sustainability”, the competition distinguished two undergraduate and two postgraduate students from the GCC for their outstanding research and innovative ideas in advancing agri-sustainability.

Rahma Hasan from the University of Bahrain was awarded in first place in the Undergraduate student category for her research in ‘Optimal Production of Bacterial Cellulases and Their Application on Agro-industrial Waste Biodegradation’. In second place, Manar Al Attar from the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO) impressed the jury for her research in ‘Enhancing Agricultural Sustainability via Activated Carbon Production from Spent Coffee Waste for Enhanced Sustainable Resource Management’. First place in the Postgraduate student category was claimed by Ikhlas Ghiat from Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar for ‘CO2 enrichment driven model predictive control: A novel approach for precision agriculture in greenhouses located in hyper-arid regions’. Baqer Aljaman from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia won in second place for ‘Upcycling food waste with Black Solder Fly Larvae’.



Now in its 3rd edition, the GPCA Innovation Competition recognized outstanding projects and ideas in agri-nutrients research for a food-secure and climate-resilient planet. Students from across the GCC entered the competition to advance Circular Economy in Agriculture; Soil Health; Sustainable Resource Management; and Innovation and Emission Reduction in Agri-Nutrients Production. A panel of esteemed industry experts presided over the selection process of the four winners, who presented their winning entries during the 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference.





