Bidzi Launches in UAE, Revolutionizing M&A Market for SMEs

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) As the UAE’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector experiences unprecedented expansion, Bidzi, an all-in-one M&A solution, has unveiled its innovative designed to streamline the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) process for this vital segment of the economy. Bidzi offers a comprehensive solution that simplifies and secures the transaction process, addressing significant gaps in traditional M&A services. With the UAE’s SME sector expected to reach 1 million SMEs by 2030, Bidzi’s entry into the is pivotal.

The UAE is witnessing an economic boom, with SMEs constituting over 90% of businesses in the country. M&A activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region surged to $86 billion in 2023, reflecting a 4% increase from the previous year. As investor interest intensifies and government strategies like Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 drive economic diversification, there is a growing need for efficient, accessible M&A solutions tailored to SMEs.



Bidzi's Innovative Approach to M&A



Bidzi is set to transform the M&A landscape with its platform that integrates a full suite of services into a single, user-friendly interface. The platform provides end-to-end solutions, including business valuations, marketing, buyer matching, due diligence, legal support and secure closings facilitated through trusted escrow services. By consolidating these services, Bidzi addresses common challenges in the M&A process such as high costs and fragmented service models, offering SMEs a streamlined and cost-effective alternative.

“Our mission is to make the M&A process accessible and efficient for SMEs, which are crucial to the UAE’s economic vitality,” said Akshay Dosaj, Co-Founder and CEO, Bidzi. “Bidzi’s platform removes the complexities and barriers traditionally associated with M&A transactions, providing a transparent, secure, and seamless experience that empowers businesses to make informed decisions.”



Bidzi’s platform features a user-friendly design that simplifies the transaction process, ensuring a smooth experience from start to finish. With enhanced security measures, including anonymous listings and robust KYC verification, Bidzi safeguards both buyers and sellers. The platform also offers comprehensive marketing materials and detailed business intelligence to support informed decision-making, addressing the critical need for verified information in the M&A process. Bidzi stands apart from traditional commercial brokers and M&A advisors in the UAE by providing fully integrated, top-tier legal support for document creation, negotiation, and finalization, ensuring transactions meet the highest standards of legal integrity.



Impact and Future Prospects



Bidzi’s launch is expected to significantly impact the UAE’s M&A market, particularly for SMEs. By aligning with national economic goals and addressing the specific needs of this growing sector, Bidzi is well-positioned to support the UAE’s vision for a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.



“Bidzi is committed to driving the next wave of business growth and investment in the UAE,” added Asif Rashid, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Bidzi. “Our platform not only supports the SME sector but also aligns with the UAE’s strategic economic objectives, paving the way for a more efficient and inclusive M&A environment.”



Bidzi’s entry into the UAE market represents a major advancement in the M&A sector, offering a streamlined, secure, and user-centric solution for SMEs. As the UAE continues to grow and diversify its economy, Bidzi stands poised to play a key role in facilitating successful business transactions and supporting the country’s ambitious economic goals.



