Expo Sharjah showcases events lineup and schedule at 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair

The Expo Centre Sharjah actively participated in the 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

This participation reflects the Centre’s commitment to fostering collaboration and the exchange of expertise, demonstrating its role in developing the exhibition sector, particularly through its specialized jewelry and watch trade shows.

In discussions with key exhibitors and pavilion managers, Sultan Shataf, the Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, outlined the Centre’s initiatives to elevate the specialized exhibition industry.

He highlighted the achievements of Expo Sharjah in the jewelry sector, as it hosts the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show and the Jewels of Emirates Show, two vibrant jewelry fairs that play a vital role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a premier hub for jewelry trade and manufacturing in the region.

Sultan Shataf noted that Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is a top-tier gold and jewelry trade fair in the global marketplace. He emphasized that Expo Sharjah’s participation in this international event served as a crucial platform for exchanging expertise and experiences and for attracting more companies to engage in the Centre’s future gold and jewelry events.

He added that leading Thai companies in the gold and jewelry industry are key participants in both the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show and the Jewels of Emirates Show, which feature exclusive, rare and exquisite jewelry pieces and attract thousands of visitors every year.

He affirmed that the sustained success of Expo Sharjah’s jewelry exhibitions encourages top designers, producers, and manufacturers to engage in such events to showcase their designs and expand their business reach in the UAE and the region, while ensuring an optimal experience for both exhibitors and attendees.





