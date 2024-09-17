Turkish Airlines Launches Flight to Largest City in Australia

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has added Sydney, the largest city in Australia, to its extensive flight network. As its second destination in Australia, following Melbourne, Turkish Airlines will begin flights to Sydney on December 4, 2024. The Istanbul-Sydney flights will operate four times a week via Kuala Lumpur, using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

This new route not only strengthens Turkish Airlines' presence in the continent within its network but also continues to bolster ties between Türkiye and Australia, driving growth in tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.



About the new addition to global airline’s flight network, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “We are happy to announce the launch of our Sydney route, which opens another chapter for us in the continent. This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg.”



On the new development, Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. The NSW Government has worked closely with Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure this new service. Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”



Sydney Airport CEO, Scott Charlton said: “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub. We are proud that Turkish Airlines Sydney and NSW for their first non-stop service which is a strong endorsement of everything our city and state has to offer. In the meantime, passengers will get to experience Turkish Airlines’ award-winning service from Sydney to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur in December 2024.



With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported. Today’s announcement is also incredibly important for the Sydney and NSW economies and speaks to the impact of international aviation in supporting our visitor economy. We’re looking forward to Turkish Airlines inaugural flight and growing their services in the years to come.”



Passengers from the MENA region can enhance their journey through Istanbul with services such as "Stopover Istanbul"—which offers a free hotel stay for layovers of 20 hours or more—or "TourIstanbul," providing free guided tours of Istanbul's iconic landmarks for layovers between 6 and 24 hours.



As the largest city in Australia and the capital of New South Wales, Sydney is a major global hub for business, tourism, and the arts. Home to the famous Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the city offers a unique experience for visitors, whether for business or leisure. Now, travelers around the world will have the opportunity to enjoy Sydney with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines, while the airline’s Australian guests will be able to take advantage of its globe-spanning network in a more convenient manner.





