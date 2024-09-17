AISECT Seva Kendra (ASK) Partners with NeGD to Provide Essential Government Services on UMANG Portal

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Bhopal, September 16 2024: AISECT, a leading social enterprise dedicated to skill development and financial inclusion, has partnered with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to integrate over 300 government services through the UMANG portal. This strategic collaboration, available via AISECT's online platform, aisectonline.com, and ASK nationwide, will significantly enhance access to government services in rural and semi-urban areas.

Starting this month, ASK will offer vital services such as birth and death certificates, driving licenses, marriage certificates, and Income Tax Return (ITR) filing, transforming these centers into comprehensive hubs for government services. This initiative meets the demand for a more streamlined and accessible platform, similar to existing systems like CSC and e-Mitra, empowering millions in underserved regions with easier access to essential services.

By offering these services through ASK, the organization aims to empower local entrepreneurs and residents by providing tools to manage essential services closer to home, fostering economic growth and bridging the digital divide. AISECT has already facilitated over 430 ITR filings this year, with significant increases in remote districts. The organization aims to exceed 650 filings by the end of the fiscal year and plans to expand its offerings to include PAN card applications, railway ticket bookings, and more, further supporting business growth and digital accessibility.

Speaking about the services Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President of AISECT, said, “Our partnership with NeGD underscores our dedication to enhancing access to government services for all. Integrating UMANG services into our platform bridges the gap between government services and citizens, empowering local businesses and expanding their potential.”

Mr. Anil Kumar, Director of NeGD, added, “This collaboration exemplifies our mission to improve accessibility and efficiency of government services. The UMANG portal integration with AISECT’s platform will benefit citizens nationwide, especially in underserved areas, by offering a wide range of essential services through an accessible and user-friendly platform.”

Looking ahead, AISECT and NeGD are committed to further enhancing service offerings and expanding their reach, continuing to improve digital infrastructure and accessibility across India, and fostering inclusive economic growth.







