The Inaugural Hili Forum 2024 Kicks Off: ECSSR and AGDA Unveil an Annual Strategic Platform in the UAE

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 September 2024: The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, have successfully launched the inaugural Hili Forum, as hundreds of thought leaders, international experts and diplomats gather in Abu Dhabi for the flagship strategic platform.

Adding considerable weight to the UAE’s efforts to address global issues from a local and regional perspective, the major annual event at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi welcomes more than 50 speakers from around the globe, alongside over 800 participants, for two days of strategic dialogue on the critical issues reshaping our world.

Taking place from September 16 to 17, the theme for the first edition is Emerging Global (Dis)order: Redefine, Reshape, Rebuild, exploring three thematic pillars essential to understanding the evolving global landscape: Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotech.

Recognizing the Forum’s importance as a platform for tackling critical issues, H.E. Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AGDA, said: “We believe that the most promising opportunities for the future depend on collaborative agendas, which will determine our collective progress on critical global challenges such as the climate crisis, food security, and technological advancements. The UAE is committed to playing a constructive role in this new era by fostering international cooperation, embracing advanced technologies, and ensuring that the principles of peace, stability, and prosperity guide our actions both regionally and globally.”

Welcoming this significant new addition to the UAE’s strategic dialogue landscape, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al-Nuaimi, Director General, ECSSR, said: “The inaugural Hili Forum 2024 launches at a pivotal moment for the global order, amid unprecedented shifts facing humanity as a whole. This is manifested in growing signs of diminished global interconnectivity, which is the essence of globalization. In line with its objectives, the Forum brings together officials, experts, and specialists from all over the world to discuss interlocking issues that impact us all, either directly or indirectly. These issues urge us to work together and exchange views in a transparent manner, to realize common goals of security and stability, as driving forces of development and progress. Hili Forum has been established to offer opportunities for all to engage in constructive and insightful discussions.”

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA Director-General, also made the point that the discussions build on the region’s long tradition of meaningful dialogue: “This timely and highly pertinent event is named after Al Ain’s historical centre of commerce and discussion, which has the culturally significant heritage of having been a hub for regional trade and diplomacy for centuries.

“AGDA and the ECSSR are honouring this legacy by enabling expert-led conversations specifically aimed at redefining our perceptions of global cooperation in order to properly address evolving demands, providing an oasis of critical thinking opportunities amidst the noise that constantly interferes with thoughtful expression. I am very much looking forward to laying the foundations of what is sure to be an enlightening series of discussions that open up dynamic engagements at the very highest levels.”

Hili Forum offers a dynamic new format for sharing knowledge and perspectives during 16 in-depth sessions, with a range of ways to engage, from interactive panel discussions to concurrent breakout sessions. High-profile opening addresses and a ministerial keynote guide the proceedings, setting the scene for discussions that unpack the complex factors driving pivotal regional and global issues.

The Forum also presents the latest research, analysis and trends in geopolitics, geoeconomics, and geotech, culminating in strategic policy recommendations designed to strengthen international cooperation and drive actionable solutions for a more stable, prosperous, and secure world.





