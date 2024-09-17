(MENAFN) Alexander Markovics, head of the Suworow Institute in Vienna, has characterized the recent United States sanctions against RT as a desperate measure by the West to maintain its dominance in the global information sphere. In an interview with RT on Friday, Markovics suggested that the sanctions reveal a deeper anxiety within Western about their diminishing control over global narratives.



The sanctions were announced shortly after James Rubin, head of the State Department's Global Engagement Center, accused RT of impeding worldwide support for Ukraine. Rubin argued that RT's extensive reach has contributed to a global perception that does not align with the Western narrative, which views Ukraine as an imminent victor in the conflict with Russia.



Markovics, however, argued that these accusations are a projection of the West’s own tactics. He claimed that the United States is itself engaging in widespread "propaganda and disinformation," while RT offers alternative viewpoints to audiences in Europe, Africa, and Latin America. According to Markovics, Western media coverage of the Ukraine war often presents an overly optimistic view of Ukraine's progress and the anticipated collapse of Russia under Western sanctions.



Markovics described the United State's actions against RT as a "panic reaction" stemming from a fear of losing the information war. He argued that the West is resorting to censorship to suppress dissenting voices and maintain its narrative dominance. RT’s broad international reach and its role in presenting alternative perspectives make it a target for Western propaganda efforts, Markovics contended.



In his view, the measures against RT signify a broader trend of Western attempts to control global information flow, reflecting a deeper crisis in maintaining the narrative that has long shaped international perceptions of conflicts and geopolitical dynamics.

