U BY EMAAR UNVEILS REFRESHED BRAND IDENTITY AND NEW BRAND PROMISE: YOUR WAY EVERY DAY

(MENAFN- Publsh) Dubai, UAE – 16th September 2024 – U by Emaar, the distinguished lifestyle loyalty programme of Emaar, is excited to unveil its refreshed brand identity, radiating with the new promise: "Your Way Every Day."

More than just a visual update, this renewed identity of U by Emaar is a story of elegance and connection. Like a flowing ribbon, U by Emaar gracefully intertwines with the lives of its valued members, offering a seamless blend of continuity and engagement.

In celebration of this luxurious transformation, U by Emaar is introducing a range of new benefits, extraordinary experiences, and exclusive offers designed around the core pillars: Stay, Dine, Relax, Play, Shop, and Fit. Each day brings a unique opportunity for U by Emaar members to indulge in something truly exceptional.

New Destinations, Benefits, and Experiences for Members

Members can now enjoy additional benefits in new destinations with new experiences.

New Destinations:

- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Address Jabal Omar Makkah

- Bahrain: Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain and Address Beach Resort Bahrain

New Experiences:

- Arabic Music Institute, Dubai: Members enjoy savings of up to 20% off, plus the ability to earn and redeem Upoints while learning fundamentals of Arabic Music.

- Veo Fitness, Dubai: Members receive up to 15% savings on Personal Training, plus fitness trial sessions and guest gym passes

- Marassi Beach, Bahrain: Members can enjoy savings of up to 15% off for beach access

New Benefits

Amazing Benefits are introduced for U by Emaar members.

- Welcome Benefit: Platinum members will now be greeted with a reward of Welcome UPoints on every stay. These Upoints can be redeemed in any of the U by Emaar participating venues. This benefit will kick start in October

- Gift of Silver: Platinum members have the exclusive benefit of nominating one member each year for an upgrade to the Silver Tier beginning October

- Dining Benefit: From kids dining for free, to celebrating with complimentary birthday cakes beginning November for top tier members

Exclusive Offers Throughout September

To announce this refreshed brand, U by Emaar gives amazing offers exclusive only for U by Emaar members throughout September.

- September 3 to 18: Limited Offer of 25% off on hotel stays at Armani, Address, and Vida hotels in UAE, Bahrain, and KSA.

- September 6 to 10: Experience exquisite dining with double Upoints

- September 11 to 15: Indulge in spa experience while collecting double Upoints

- September 16 to 20: Earn double Upoints while visiting exciting attractions and amusement venues

- September 21 to 25: Double Upoints for shopping at U by Emaar shopping venues.

- September 26 to 30: Introducing this new pillar, take advantage of the exceptional fitness offers from VEO, the new homegrown fitness brand of Emaar including triple Upoints and complimentary 3-day guest passes for those who register for fitness membership.

Additionally, any member who spends at a participating U by Emaar venue in September will be automatically entered into a raffle draw. Each day, three lucky winners will receive 10,000 Upoints (worth AED 1,000), and at the end of the month, one grand prize winner will be awarded 100,000 Upoints (worth AED 10,000).

With this new brand promise, U by Emaar offers you even more reasons to remain loyal.





MENAFN17092024006913014898ID1108682682