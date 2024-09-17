Securitymetrics Expands Eskimming Prevention Toolset To Address PCI Compliance V4 Requirements For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OREM, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the threat of eskimming and help businesses of all sizes comply with PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, SecurityMetrics launched a limited-release version of its Shopping Cart Monitor . This new version was specifically built for small businesses and is now available for purchase from merchants.

All existing SecurityMetrics Acquirer or ISO partners will be provided the option to add this to their PCI program at no cost beginning March 31, 2025.

"As a small-business owner, keeping your website up and running is the difference between survival or shutdown," said Brad Caldwell, CEO of SecurityMetrics. "We developed this latest version of Shopping Cart Monitor because there was a need in the marketplace to allow small businesses the same opportunity to comply with new PCI v4 requirements and prevent data compromise as larger organizations. Our advanced technology architecture simplifies compliance because merchants do not need to install software or make any modifications to their websites. This new release fits perfectly with our commitment to make security and compliance affordable for small businesses that have much smaller security budgets, yet still need the same security."

The small business version known as SecurityMetrics Shopping Cart Monitor - Basic , makes it easy to address best practices for PCI compliance, which will become mandatory beginning March 31, 2025.

Shopping Cart Monitor - Basic requires no software installation or website modification to help small businesses:



Comply with

PCI DSS v4.0.1 requirement 6.4.3

Comply with

PCI DSS v4.0.1 requirement 11.6.1

Find

eskimming threats without interrupting business operations Search for indicators of compromise

Shopping Cart Monitor - Basic is available starting at $240 per domain per year. Visit

to learn more.

For press inquiries, call 801.995.6516 or email [email protected] .

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. Industry standards don't keep up with the threat landscape, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher standard of performance and service.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). SecurityMetrics has over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

