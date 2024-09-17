WTM Africa 2025 to 'Ignite Africa' with fresh focus and strategic content

(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 16 September 2024 – RX Africa today announced “Ignite Africa” as the official theme for its WTM Africa 2025 event, taking place from 9 to 11 April in the Host City of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Next year, WTM Africa promises a revamped format with a laser focus on actionable insights and strategic networking, making it a must-attend for anyone invested in the future of African tourism.



Expect a content-rich programme at WTM Africa structured around critical themes such as aviation, responsible tourism, and marketing. Curated by industry experts, sessions will move beyond theoretical discussions to deliver practical solutions and tangible strategies. The “Brain Box” will also offer interactive workshops and discussions, providing opportunities for attendees to gain practical knowledge and develop new skills.



In addition, WTM Africa will launch a renewed trend report packed with the latest industry statistics and insights. This State of the Industry report will serve as an essential resource for stakeholders, offering data-driven perspectives on current challenges and opportunities in African tourism.



WTM Africa 2025 will also feature a reimagined Media Awards programme, designed to raise standards in travel journalism across the continent. A panel of leading industry judges will recognise excellence in reporting, setting a new benchmark for media coverage of African tourism. Press conferences, media briefings, and exclusive opportunities for interviews with top industry spokespeople will be scaled up, allowing the media to access crucial stories and insights directly from the source.



“This isn't just an update to our annual event. We’re completely reimagining how we can drive African tourism forward," said Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director for RX Africa. "The new format and content are designed to give attendees practical tools and knowledge they can immediately apply to their businesses. With 'Ignite Africa,' we're bringing together the sharpest minds, the latest trends, and actionable strategies in a way that’s never been done before. This is an event that professionals across the tourism industry won’t want to miss."



WTM Africa is positioned as the definitive event for those looking to stay ahead of the curve in African tourism. This event will be the flashpoint for new strategies and collaborations that will shape the future of the sector.







