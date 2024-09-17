Principal Gift Solutions Expands, Addition Of Jen Naecker Reflects High Demand For Innovative Nonprofit Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Associate Jen Naecker

Jen Naecker Brings Over $40M in Fundraising Experience to PGS, Strengthening Client Services and Expanding Strategic Capacity

- Al Frisone, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a major step forward in its growth, Principal Gift Solutions (PGS) is proud to announce the addition of Jen Naecker as Associate. This strategic move comes as PGS continues to build on its early success, meeting the increasing demand from nonprofits seeking innovative and data-driven solutions for their fundraising and development needs. Naecker, a seasoned nonprofit leader with over $40M raised in her career, will play a key role in expanding PGS's services and capabilities.

As nonprofits face unprecedented challenges in engaging supporters and raising critical funds, the addition of Naecker represents a pivotal moment for PGS. Known for her expertise in creating community-centric fundraising programs and inspiring donor loyalty, she is a perfect fit for a firm that has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for organizations aiming to maximize their impact. Most recently, Naecker served as the Director of Development at Students Rising Above (SRA), where in six years she built and led the development team, raising over $35M. Her work helped ensure the organization could enhance and grow their programs and services, despite the remarkable change that all our communities were experiencing.

“In just seven months, Principal Gift Solutions has been incredibly successful in partnering with nonprofits to design innovative and sustainable fundraising strategies. Jen's addition to our team builds upon that momentum, allowing us to expand our suite of services and expertise, and improving our ability to serve more clients in our growing portfolio,” said Al Frisone, CEO of Principal Gift Solutions.“Her visionary leadership and deep understanding of the nonprofit landscape will allow us to meet the increasing demand for forward-thinking approaches to principal gifts and campaign design.”

“Jen brings on-the-ground experience from mission-driven nonprofits, whose work addresses educational equity and systemic barriers,” added PGS COO Kirsten Hammann.“She will help us expand the breadth and depth of PGS's expertise, and we could not be more pleased to have Jen on board.”

“I'm thrilled to join Principal Gift Solutions at such an exciting time,” said Jen Naecker.“There's a tremendous need in the nonprofit sector for fresh ideas and strategies that combine authentic relationship-building with the latest tools and technology. I look forward to working with the PGS team to empower our clients to not only meet their goals but also inspire transformative change in their communities.”

With Naecker's appointment, Principal Gift Solutions continues to expand its ability to provide cutting-edge fundraising solutions for nonprofits across the country.

