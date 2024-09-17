Rappi’S Ambitious Leap: From Latin American Unicorn To NYSE Aspirant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rappi, Latin America's pioneering delivery app, sets its sights on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's co-founder, Simón Borrero, revealed this bold move during Rappi's ninth anniversary celebration.



Rappi's journey began in 2015, quickly becoming Colombia's first unicorn by 2017. The company now operates in nine Latin American countries, serving millions of customers daily.



Borrero announced Rappi's plans to go public within the next 12 months. This decision follows eight consecutive quarters of meeting top and bottom-line projections.



The company's financial health has improved significantly, with 2023 marking record-breaking revenues. Felipe Villamarin, another co-founder, highlighted that Rappi has doubled its revenues in recent years.



Rappi's success stems from its diverse offerings. The company boasts 11 categories, including RappiPay , Rappi Turbo, and Rappi Travel.







The delivery giant employs 350,000 couriers across its operating countries. Colombia alone accounts for 80,000 of these workers.



Softbank's backing has fueled Rappi 's expansion throughout the region. The company achieved break-even last year, despite substantial investments in major markets like Mexico and Brazil.



Borrero emphasized Rappi's shift towards self-sustaining growth. The company now aims to fund expansion through revenue rather than debt or capital acquisition.



Rappi's ambitions extend beyond the stock market. The company is exploring potential entry into the Central American market.



As Rappi prepares for its NYSE debut, it continues to innovate and expand. This move could mark a new chapter for Latin American tech companies on the global stage.

