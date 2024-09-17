Chile Forges Strategic Alliance With China To Boost Military Innovation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's defense sector embarks on a transformative journey, seeking Chinese expertise to revolutionize its military capabilities.



The Chilean of Defense recently highlighted China's potential in providing cutting-edge and knowledge transfer for the military industry.



A pivotal bilateral meeting in Beijing between Chilean Defense Maya Fernández and her Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, set the stage for this collaboration.



The visit aimed to revitalize defense relations between the two nations, which have existed since 2011. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted regular working arrangements since 2019, necessitating this diplomatic mission.



During her tour, Fernández engaged with representatives from China's technological, academic, and space development sectors.







The bilateral talks emphasized cooperation in maritime security to safeguard commercial routes and human life at sea. Both nations share Pacific Ocean coastlines, making this collaboration particularly relevant.



Chile's emerging military industry, with projects like the National Satellite System and Naval Construction Policy, stands to benefit significantly from Chinese innovations.



In addition, the partnership offers Chile access to state-of-the-art technological advancements and specialized knowledge.



Both countries expressed enthusiasm for promoting officer exchanges in prestigious educational institutions. China extended an invitation for training advanced scientific talents to contribute to Chile's national industry development.



The ministers committed to reactivating the Joint Working Commission promptly. This initiative aims to create a roadmap for strengthening defense relations between the two nations.



Minister Fernández emphasized Chil 's desire to learn from developed countries to advance in technology and innovation.



She stressed the importance of revitalizing and enhancing cooperation in the post-COVID era. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in Chile's military modernization efforts.



It demonstrates the country's commitment to leveraging international partnerships for technological advancement and national security enhancement.

