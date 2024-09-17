Transit of goods via Iran’s rail network soars by 47 percent in 5 months

(MENAFN) Transit of goods via Iran’s rail network experienced a significant increase of 47 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - August 21) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Transport Ministry. During this period, approximately 773,000 tons of goods were transited through the country's railways, up from 526,000 tons in the previous year.



The majority of the transited goods entered Iran through the Sarkhs and Astara borders. Sarkhs handled the largest volume with 536,000 tons, while Astara managed 129,000 tons. These borders have been crucial in driving the rail freight traffic increase noted over the five-month period.



In the previous Iranian calendar year, the total transit of commodities through Iran reached a record high of 16.34 million tons, according to a Transport and Urban Development Ministry official. Of this, 14.75 million tons were transported by road, with the remainder handled by rail.



The "Iran Way" initiative, introduced by the previous government, has facilitated neighboring countries' access to international waters by using Iran as a transit route. This initiative highlights Iran’s strategic role in regional trade and transit, leveraging its geographical location to enhance its position as a major transit hub. To capitalize on this status, the country is focusing on infrastructure development, reducing transit times, and making crossings more cost-effective to stay competitive and achieve desired growth in the transit sector.

