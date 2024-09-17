Non-oil exports from Iran’s Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province rise 70 percent in 5 months

(MENAFN) Non-oil exports from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province saw a significant rise of 70 percent in value during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - August 21) compared to the same period last year, according to Mazaher Rabiei, the acting head of the province's customs department. The province exported goods worth USD82 million during this period, indicating robust growth in trade.



Rabiei also noted a 52 percent increase in the weight of the exported goods year on year. The main export destinations for the province included countries like Turkey, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, Georgia, Syria, Pakistan, Myanmar, Lebanon, Kuwait, Belarus, and Armenia. This diverse range of export markets highlights the province’s expanding trade network.



In the past Iranian calendar year 1402, which ended on March 19, the value of non-oil exports from Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province increased by an impressive 94 percent compared to the previous year. The annual exports also experienced a 123 percent rise in terms of weight, indicating a substantial boost in the province's export activities.



On a national level, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, reported a 10 percent increase in the value of Iran's non-oil exports in the first five months of this year. The country exported 60.5 million tons of non-oil products valued at USD21.9 billion, a seven percent increase in weight compared to last year. Petrochemical products were the major export item, with key destinations including China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. Iran also imported 15.7 million tons of non-oil products worth USD26.3 billion during this period, showing growth in both value and weight, with raw gold being the main imported item. The major import sources were the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, India, Russia, and Hong Kong.

MENAFN17092024000045015839ID1108682611