Aethlon Medical To Present At Virtual Investor Conferences In September

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical,

(Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor in September:

September 19-20: Life Sciences Investor Forum: James Frakes, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer and Steven LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present a company overview at this conference, hosted by virtualinvestorconferences , on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on September 19 and 20, 2024.

Interested investors can pre-register for the conference using this link , which will be a live interactive online event where investors can ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be available after the event.



September 25: Virtual Emerging Growth Conference: Mr. Frakes and Dr. LaRosa will present a company overview at this conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 12:35 pm ET.

After the presentation, management will open the floor for questions. Investors may submit questions in advance to [email protected] or ask questions during the event.

Please register using this

link to attend the virtual conference and receive any updates that are released.

An archived webcast will also be made available on



and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, , which will be released after the event.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful exosomes from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at

.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED