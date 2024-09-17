Airspan And Fortress Solutions Partner To Enhance Global Services With Fortressone Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fortress Solutions, a global services and software company, today announced a strategic partnership with Airspan , a global provider of disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a leader in end-to-end Open RAN solutions. The collaboration leverages Fortress's FortressONE to extend the reach and efficiency of Airspan's solutions across the Americas.

Fortress will provide complementary services that support Airspan's operational excellence.

FortressONE services platform

Airspan, which has shipped over one million radios and established a major footprint in public networks-including macro Open RUs, in-building solutions, and fixed wireless access-as well as in critical infrastructure sectors such as utilities, transportation, and defense, is continuing to lead the deployment of advanced 5G technology. As part of this partnership, Fortress will provide complementary services that support Airspan's operational excellence, including efficient repair and replacement of components through Fortress Signature Repair , and managing product inventories with timely global shipping through Global Logistics .

These efforts are designed to strengthen Airspan's customer offerings, ensuring reliability and support, while Airspan remains at the forefront of all deployments and service management. In addition, Fortress will serve as a Go-to-Market partner and reseller in the Americas for Airspan's complete product line, helping expand its presence across critical markets.

"At Airspan, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive the future of 5G and Open RAN technology. Partnering with Fortress Solutions allows us to focus on accelerating innovation and expanding our core offerings, while ensuring our customers receive exceptional support," explained Glenn Laxdal, CEO at Airspan. "This collaboration enables us to enhance the value we bring to the market, empowering critical industries, and advancing global connectivity."

"Our extensive service offerings empower global OEMs to prioritize scaling their business, free from the complexities of logistics, repairs, and support for their solutions," said John Shelnutt, president and CEO of Fortress Solutions. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies create new efficiencies through our specialized professional, managed, and technical services, enabling them to meet their business objectives seamlessly."

About FortressONE

FortressONE is an umbrella program providing customized, operational support to global OEMs looking to improve customer support and reduce costs. The program enables customers to outsource services that meet their specific needs, allowing them to focus internal resources on strategic initiatives, like cloud services and AI, and significantly reducing costs and operational complexity.

Fortress has delivered professional, managed, and technical services to service providers and enterprises globally for more than 40 years. FortressONE brings together the services listed above for Airspan in addition to:

Fortress Assure

– Continuous management and monitoring of private networks, edge data centers, dark fiber, and telecom software.

About Fortress Solutions

Fortress Solution is a services and software analytics company, solving complex problems and creating value by building, maintaining and repairing communications networks. Trusted by leading communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, Fortress Solutions' approach includes envisioning, designing, constructing, and nurturing communication network infrastructure. Find out more .

