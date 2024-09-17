Caraway Unveils Modern, Non-Toxic Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The High-Performance Cookware Collection is Engineered for Perfect Heat Retention, Durability, and Easy Cleaning-All Without the Hassle of Seasoning

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway, the pioneer in non-toxic, design-driven kitchenware, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Collection. This new line marks a significant milestone for the renowned brand, merging the enduring strength of cast iron with Caraway's signature modern design.

"We are thrilled to expand our cookware offerings with the launch of our Enameled Cast Iron Collection," said Caraway Founder Jordan Nathan. "Since launching five years ago, we have been steadily committed to bringing high-quality, non-toxic kitchenware to our customers. In developing this line, we specifically set out to solve a major pain point for consumers–traditional cast iron's need for constant maintenance. Our Enameled Cast Iron Cookware offers the perfect solution with lasting durability, effortless maintenance without the need for seasoning, and timeless design."

The Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Collection features a unique 3-layer enamel coating, delivering superior durability, scratch resistance, heat retention, and even cooking. Unlike traditional cast iron, Caraway's Enameled Cast Iron Cookware requires no seasoning, making it incredibly easy to clean and maintain. The versatile collection supports a wide range of cooking techniques, including searing, frying, braising, sautéing, and grilling, while withstanding oven temperatures up to 500°F.

Available in six sophisticated colors-Cream, Midnight Blue, Gray, Charcoal, Light Mist, and Rust, an exclusive color to the Enameled Cast Iron Collection -the line complements any kitchen aesthetic. The collection, which can be purchased individually, as a set for $695, or in curated bundle options, includes:



Enameled Cast Iron Skillet ($185) - Ideal for crispy edges and juicy centers, this skillet excels in searing, frying and sautéing

Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan ($175) - Delivers flawless grill marks and flavor, ideal for grilling meats, vegetables, and more.

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($265) - Perfect for slow-cooked stews and baking bread, featuring a flat lid that locks in moisture for maximum flavor. Enameled Cast Iron Braiser ($235) - Built for braising, roasting, baking, and sautéing, ensuring tender, flavorful results for every meal.

Aligned with Caraway's commitment to sustainability and safety, the cookware is crafted from 50% recycled materials and is free from harmful chemicals like PTFE and PFOA. Additionally, similarly to Caraway's hero ceramic cookware set, the collection includes first-of-its-kind sustainably-sourced FSC-certified birch wood Storage Organizers designed to maximize space efficiency to keep kitchens organized and clutter-free.

Caraway's Enameled Cast Iron Collection is now available to purchase on CarawayHome and will soon be available at major retailers.

Contact:

[email protected]



About Caraway

Caraway is on a mission to thoughtfully raise the standards of what we bring into our homes by creating non-toxic, design-forward, and eco-friendly home goods. Simply put, the products are designed to make our lives easier and healthier, no matter the level of expertise.

Caraway launched its hero cookware set in 2019 and has since expanded to additional kitchenware including bakeware, prepware, food storage, steamers, tea kettles, and more.

SOURCE Caraway

