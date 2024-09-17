The global markets for printed circuit boards (PCBs) was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow from $70.9 billion in 2024 to $92.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 through 2029.



The global for multilayer PCBs is expected to grow from $26 billion in 2024 to $34.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 through 2029. The global market for high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs is expected to grow from $19.5 billion in 2024 to $26.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.

This report analyzes current trends in the global market for printed circuit boards (PCBs). It includes base year data from 2023, and projected data from 2024 to 2029. The report provides the global revenue ($ millions) for five market segments (assembly technology, PCB type, PCB structure, PCB thickness, and end-user industry) and four regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report examines the drivers and challenges to the market's growth and the leading PCB manufacturers. It analyzes the emerging technologies in the PCB market, and the competitive and technological factors differentiating the leading companies. It also evaluates the environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments in the PCB industry.

The report includes:



63 data tables and 46 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for printed circuit board (PCB) technologies in electronic devices manufacturing

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by assembly technology, type of PCB, structure, thickness, end-user industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

Porter's Five Forces and global supply chain analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including company shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture fundings outlook Company profiles of market leaders, including Zhen Ding Tech. Group, Sanmina Corp., Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., and Unimicron

Key Attributes:

