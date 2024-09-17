Printed Circuit Boards Global Market Report 2024: Demand For Sustainable And Eco-Friendly PCB Manufacturing Drives Growth - A $92.4 Billion Market By 2029
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global markets for printed circuit boards (PCBs) was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow from $70.9 billion in 2024 to $92.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 through 2029.
The global market for multilayer PCBs is expected to grow from $26 billion in 2024 to $34.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 through 2029. The global market for high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs is expected to grow from $19.5 billion in 2024 to $26.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.
This report analyzes current trends in the global market for printed circuit boards (PCBs). It includes base year data from 2023, and projected data from 2024 to 2029. The report provides the global revenue ($ millions) for five market segments (assembly technology, PCB type, PCB structure, PCB thickness, and end-user industry) and four regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
The report examines the drivers and challenges to the market's growth and the leading PCB manufacturers. It analyzes the emerging technologies in the PCB market, and the competitive and technological factors differentiating the leading companies. It also evaluates the environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments in the PCB industry.
The report includes:
63 data tables and 46 additional tables An analysis of the global markets for printed circuit board (PCB) technologies in electronic devices manufacturing Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by assembly technology, type of PCB, structure, thickness, end-user industry, and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors Porter's Five Forces and global supply chain analyses Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores Analysis of the competitive landscape, including company shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture fundings outlook Company profiles of market leaders, including Zhen Ding Tech. Group, Sanmina Corp., Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., and Unimicron
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Current and Future Market Macroeconomic Factors Ongoing International Wars Semiconductor Shortages Affect PCB Manufacturers Porter's Five Forces Analysis Key Regulations and Standards
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Use of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and EVs Demand for Consumer Electronics and IoT Devices Rising Adoption of 5G Technology Market Challenges
Increasing Technological Complexity and Pressure to Continuously Innovate Supply Chain Disruptions and Shortage of Raw Materials Market Opportunities
Advancements in Flexible and Wearable Electronics Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly PCB Manufacturing Shrinking Life Cycles of Electronic Products
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies and Trends 3D Printing Biodegradable PCBs Emergence of Quantum Computing and Photonic PCBs Trend for High-Frequency and High-Speed PCBs Patent Analysis Patent Review, by Year Recent Granted Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown, by Assembly Technology
Surface-mount Technology (SMT) Through-hole Technology (THT) Market Breakdown, by PCB Type
Single-layer Double-layer Multilayer High-density Interconnect (HDI) Market Breakdown, by PCB Structure
Flexible PCBs Rigid PCBs Rigid-Flex PCBs Market Breakdown, by PCB Thickness
Under 0.6 mm 0.6 and 1.6 mm Over 1.6 mm Market Breakdown, by End-user Industry
Consumer Electronics Industrial Electronics Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Automotive Other End-user Industries Market Breakdown, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Market Share Analysis Recent Developments PCB Price Analysis Material Type Board Size Number of Layers
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the PCB Industry: An ESG Perspective
Status of ESG in the PCB Industry ESG Practices in the PCB Industry
Company Profiles
AdvancedPCB AT&S CMK Corp. Compeq Co. Ltd. Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. Fujikura Ltd. Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. Nan Ya PCB Co. Ltd. NOK Corp. Sanmina Corp. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TTM Technologies Inc. Unimicron Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Ltd.
