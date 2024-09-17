North America (NAFTA) Tobacco & Tobacco Products Industry Guide 2019-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco & Tobacco Products North America (NAFTA) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tobacco & tobacco products industry within the NAFTA countries had a total value of $129,254.1 million in 2023. The US was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 1.4% over the 2019-23 period.

The NAFTA Tobacco and Tobacco Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico.

Within the tobacco & tobacco products industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $111,969.5 million in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $10.17 and $7.11 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the tobacco & tobacco products industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $1,29,235.3 million in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $13.54 and $8.49 billion, respectively.

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the NAFTA tobacco and tobacco products market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the NAFTA tobacco and tobacco products market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA tobacco and tobacco products market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the NAFTA tobacco and tobacco products market?

Company Profiles



Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

China National Tobacco Corporation

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

Imperial Brands Plc

ITC Ltd

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

PT Djarum

PT Suryaduta Investama

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S VST Industries Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 NAFTA Tobacco & Tobacco Products

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Tobacco & Tobacco Products in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

