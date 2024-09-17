Infinite Reality Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Tech And Gaming Industry Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Danielle Korins To Lead People as Chief Human Resources Officer;

Brian Chu To Lead Product Management as Chief Product Officer









NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR), an innovation company that powers the next generation of digital media, commerce, and community through AI, spatial computing, and other immersive technologies, today announced the expansion of its executive team. Danielle Korins joins as a Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Brian Chu as Chief Product Officer (CPO) of iR Studio, bringing invaluable expertise in people operations and product strategy, respectively, to support iR's continued growth.



Danielle Korins joins iR with extensive experience in people, culture, and organizational development across Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and private equity-backed companies. Her career includes C-suite and senior level leadership roles at Sterling, Yodle, PVH Corp., and Dow Jones, where she built high-performance teams and navigated complex organizational changes. With global experience spanning over 40 countries, Korins has successfully led HR functions through IPOs, M&As, and private equity transitions. Her approach focuses on creating inclusive, high-performing cultures that attract and retain top talent, emphasizing trust-building with leadership and employees at all levels. Korins' skills in change management and handling complexity in fast-paced environments align well with iR's growth objectives, positioning her to effectively support the company's international workforce and drive organizational success through strategic HR initiatives.

Brian Chu , a seasoned product expert with over 20 years in the gaming industry, will lead iR's SaaS product initiatives. Reporting to Karina Kogan, Chief Marketing Officer and President of iR Studio, Chu will leverage his extensive experience from blockbuster titles including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Starcraft 2 to inform and help shape iR's product strategy. His career spans leadership roles at leading gaming companies, including serving as Chief Operating Officer at Perfect Storm Studios, Head of Product Management at Big Time Studios, Director of Product Management at Epic Games, and Director of Global Brand Management at Blizzard Entertainment. An active advocate for higher learning, Chu also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering, teaching a Masters course on Business and Game Development. Chu's expertise in developing commercially successful digital products and building engaging user experiences will support iR's ambitious roadmap and vision to innovate on today's consumer experiences across ecommerce and digital media.

“We're thrilled to welcome Danielle and Brian to our growing team,” said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality.“Their combined skills in strategic planning and scaling operations will be instrumental as we navigate the challenges and opportunities in our rapidly evolving industry."

The appointments of Chu and Korins come at a pivotal time for Infinite Reality as the company continues to expand its presence in the digital media and immersive technology sectors. Their combined expertise in product development and organizational growth will play a critical role in advancing iR's strategic initiatives.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)TM powers the next generation of digital media, commerce, and community through AI, spatial computing, and other immersive technologies. iR's suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. Infinite Reality's portfolio of brands includes:



iR Engine : The world's most advanced 3D engine designed for the web browser.

iR Studio : A low-code and no-code SaaS solution that enables brands, creators, and developers to build and deploy immersive projects.

iR Enterprise Solutions : A partnerships organization that collaborates with Fortune 1000 companies and governments to create bespoke virtual experiences such as immersive apps, games, digital twins, media and more.

Drone Racing League : The world's premier professional drone racing property reaching 90MM fans.

Thunder Studios : An Emmy Award-winning and fully-integrated entertainment services, production, and broadcasting company. The studio includes 14 sound stages, a dedicated esports arena, and an XR (Extended Reality) stage.

TalentX : A creator talent management firm that manages hundreds of top-rated influencers, musicians, and performers reaching 200+ million followers. Fearless Media : A digital marketing agency that offers creative strategy, social content, traditional advertising, email campaigns, media planning, and custom analytics to optimize reach and return.



The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, and NBA player Rudy Gobert. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

