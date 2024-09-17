Cloudbeds Appoints Marta Perez To Spearhead Sales Growth In The Americas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds , the innovative leader in hospitality management technology, has appointed former SiteMinder and Triptease executive Marta Perez as its new Senior Director of Sales to spearhead its growth strategy across key markets.

Based in New York, Perez will oversee Cloudbeds' sales strategies in North and Latin America, as the company expands its presence in the mid-market and enterprise segments. With more than 15 years of expertise in hospitality revenue management and technology, she brings a proven track record from leadership roles at SiteMinder and Triptease.

Marta Perez, Senior Director of Sales at Cloudbeds, said: “The future of hospitality technology lies in our ability to connect deeply with the sector's evolving needs. Cloudbeds has developed a platform that not only meets the complex demands of today's hoteliers but also anticipates the challenges of tomorrow. I look forward to joining Cloudbeds on this journey, ensuring our customers can harness the full potential of this technology to outpace competitors and achieve sustainable growth.”

Jason Richards, SVP of Strategy & Growth Operations, added: “Marta is an exceptional sales leader who doesn't just see opportunities – she creates them. Her deep understanding of the mid-market and enterprise segments, combined with her ability to penetrate new markets, is exactly what Cloudbeds needs to deliver unparalleled value to our customers. With Marta on board, we're not just stepping up our game, we're setting a new standard for what's possible.”

Before joining Cloudbeds, Perez served as Vice President of Sales at Triptease, where she built a leading commercial team for the Americas, raising attainment from 30% to nearly 100% in less than one year.

Previously, she held multiple senior roles at SiteMinder, including Regional Sales Director and Director of Business Development for Enterprise. Perez played a critical role in expanding the company's presence in Latin America, overseeing the creation of a robust sales infrastructure from the ground up.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Marta Perez

CONTACT: Nancy Huang Cloudbeds ...