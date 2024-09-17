Benitec Biopharma CEO To Participate In OPMD Awareness Day Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or“Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing genetic medicines based on its proprietary“Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announces CEO Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in the Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) Awareness Day Webinar organized by the OPMD Association, on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 12 PM EST. The event aims to raise awareness of OPMD, a rare, genetic, adult-onset, progressive myopathy with symptom onset beginning between 40-50 years of age.



“I am honored to participate in the inaugural OPMD Awareness Day Webinar along with patients, patient advocates, and a clinician expert, to provide an update on the BB-301 Phase 1b/2a clinical development program,” said Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec.“As part of this webinar we hope to offer patients, their families, and their caregivers clinical insights, patient perspectives, and informational resources to facilitate the best possible support, understanding, and care.”

The event registration page for the webinar can be accessed here .

About OPMD

OPMD is a rare progressive muscle-wasting disease caused by a mutation in the poly(A)-binding protein nuclear 1 (PABPN1) gene, for which there is currently no effective drug therapy. The disease is characterized by swallowing difficulties (dysphagia), limb weakness and eyelid drooping (ptosis). Dysphagia worsens over time and can lead to chronic choking, regurgitation, aspiration pneumonia, and in severe cases, death. Available clinical and surgical interventions are limited in scope and effectiveness and do not address the underlying progressive muscle weakness.

About BB-301

BB-301 is a novel, modified AAV9 capsid expressing a unique, single bifunctional construct promoting co-expression of both codon-optimized Poly-A Binding Protein Nuclear-1 (PABPN1) and two small inhibitory RNAs (siRNAs) against mutant PABPN1. The two siRNAs are modeled into microRNA backbones to silence expression of faulty mutant PABPN1, while allowing expression of the codon-optimized PABPN1 to replace the mutant with a functional version of the protein. We believe the silence and replace mechanism of BB-301 is uniquely positioned for the treatment of OPMD by halting mutant expression while providing a functional replacement protein.

About Benitec Biopharma, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the“Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary“Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec's website at

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Benitec's plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates, the timing of completion of pre-clinical and clinical trials, the timing of the availability of data from our clinical trials, the timing and sufficiency of patient enrollment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and Benitec's product candidates, the intellectual property position, and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA and other governmental authorities; the Company's ability to protect and enforce its patents and other intellectual property rights; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners and other third parties; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses; expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; the Company's ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, given market conditions and other factors, including our capital structure; our ability to continue as a going concern; the length of time over which the Company expects its cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to execute on its business plan; the impact of local, regional, and national and international economic conditions and events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

