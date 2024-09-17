Volaris Group Acquires HUSK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Wellness Company Joins Growing Healthcare Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (Volaris), an operating group of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU ), announced today the of HUSK , a leading corporate wellness provider.



Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, HUSK provides tele-nutrition, tele-mental health, tele-physical therapy, wellness rewards and services. Founded in 1992 as GlobalFit and rebranded in 2022, HUSK's serves over 70 million people as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. HUSK will retain its brand and operate as a separate business unit within Volaris.

“Volaris' approach aligns well with our core values and mission to positively impact the health and wellness of the companies and people we serve,” says Tony Frick, HUSK Chairman and CEO.“Volaris has a proven track record of acquiring strong businesses and empowering existing management. This transaction provides an exceptional opportunity for our HUSK leadership team to leverage Volaris' expertise to pursue accelerated organic and inorganic growth.”

During Frick's seven-year tenure as CEO, HUSK evolved from a legacy fitness business into a multi-solution, digital-first healthcare technology company. The HUSK team has supported millions of individuals on their wellness journey and achieved measurable health outcomes. In a capital efficient and profitable manner, HUSK was reimagined into the innovative wellness technology company it is today, and HUSK is well positioned for future growth and industry leadership within the Volaris portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome HUSK to the Volaris family. Their commitment to wellness technology aligns with our core mission of empowering vertical market companies to thrive. With HUSK's innovative approach and focus on health and wellness, we look forward to supporting their continued success and growth within our portfolio," said Robert Turner, Portfolio CEO at Volaris.

“HUSK entered into this transaction because we believe that our vision can best be realized with the support of Volaris,” says Erin Markowski, HUSK President and COO.“As we take this exciting step, HUSK continues its commitment to client experience, product development and innovation. Together, HUSK and Volaris are well positioned to further Empower Healthier Living.”

About Volaris Group:

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets in which they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at .

About HUSK:

We Empower Healthier Living. HUSK serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For more than thirty years, HUSK has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. HUSK's wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, physical therapy, wellness rewards, movement, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to HUSK solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at HUSK, we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, visit huskwellness.com .

Volaris Group Media Contact:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

...

HUSK Media Contact:

NouSoma Communications, Inc.

Ellen Langas

Tel: +1 610-658-5889

...