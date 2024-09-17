Transunion And Moneylion Partner To Deliver Powerful Personalized Financial Products And Services

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), a digital ecosystem for consumer finance that empowers everyone to make their best financial decisions, announced today a strategic partnership to increase personalization within consumer finance.



Through the partnership, MoneyLion will utilize TransUnion's industry-leading data and credit solutions as part of its hosted credit-decisioning platform and dynamic consumer finance experiences. This integration will ensure that the most personalized and relevant financial offers are presented to consumers, enhancing their overall experience within the MoneyLion ecosystem. For TransUnion, this collaboration extends the reach of its credit solutions, allowing it to offer the capabilities of the MoneyLion platform broadly to its extensive partner network.

"We are excited to begin this new partnership with MoneyLion, which not only strengthens our position as a leader in the FinTech sector, but drives efficiency and innovation in the industry as we aim to improve the financial experience for consumers,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president and head of financial services at TransUnion. "By integrating our comprehensive credit data with MoneyLion's innovative digital acquisition platform, we can offer a more robust experience to consumers and our partners alike, ensuring informed decision-making and greater consumer satisfaction.”

Financial institutions working with MoneyLion will benefit from this partnership through more efficient decision-making and segmentation capabilities utilizing TransUnion's comprehensive credit data. This integration will allow financial institutions to not only attract customers, but also present them with the most suitable products at the right time in their financial journey, thereby simplifying operations and improving overall results.

"This partnership with TransUnion exemplifies MoneyLion's commitment to creating a dynamic digital consumer finance ecosystem where consumers can seamlessly access the financial tools and insights they need, while also enabling financial institutions to engage with customers more effectively,” said Dee Choubey, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyLion. "By integrating our leading platform with TransUnion's credit data solutions, we can offer consumers more personalized and relevant financial products that meet their unique needs at every stage of their financial journey.“

Click here to learn more about TruIQ, which allows TransUnion to help customers make better, data-driven decisions faster with advanced analytics consulting services and enabling technologies.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a digital ecosystem for consumer finance powering the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology, with a top consumer finance super app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion's mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. We pride ourselves on serving the many, not the few; providing confidence through guidance, choice, and personalization; and shortening the distance to an informed action. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their finances with our innovative financial products and marketplace - including our full-fledged suite of features to save, borrow, spend, and invest - seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,200+ Enterprise Partner network, together in one experience.

MoneyLion's enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it.

For more information about MoneyLion, please visit . For information about Engine by MoneyLion for enterprise businesses, please visit . For investor information and updates, visit investors.moneylion.com and follow @MoneyLionIR on X.