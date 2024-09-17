Kaltura Wins The Award For Best Video Management Platform At The 2024 Digiday Technology Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award celebrates the best technologies modernizing and marketing

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Experience Cloud, today announced that it has won Best Video Management in the 2024 Digiday Awards.

This year's Digiday Awards recognized leading companies that are using AI tools to enhance personalized experiences across platforms and channels and drive efficiency in marketing and sales operations. Video has become increasingly present and vital for every aspect of marketing, from virtual events and webinars to customer education. More than ever, companies rely on robust and advanced management platforms to maximize the potential of their video content.

Kaltura provides live and on-demand video SaaS solutions to thousands of organizations worldwide, engaging millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. From creation and management to enrichment and delivery, Kaltura's media management tools and APIs empower users to leverage the impact of video in new use cases and applications, across all industries. With tools for transcription, translation, chaptering, repurposing, interactivity, and more, Kaltura's AI-infused platform helps marketers and communications professionals create additional value from any video. Regardless of the video's source, webinars, virtual, hybrid, or in-person events for marketing, learning and training, or event premium TV content, Kaltura helps create long-lasting value by repurposing content into educational snippets, social creatives, company blog posts, podcast episodes, and much more.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Digiday as the Best Video Management Platform,” said Nohar Zmora, SVP, Head of Marketing at Kaltura.“This recognition emphasizes the growing significance of video in today's marketing and media landscape, and how critical an easy-to-use, robust platform is for users, something we've witnessed firsthand through the invaluable feedback from our customers. We are excited to continue innovating with our platform to meet the evolving needs of our users and empower them to generate value from their video content in more impactful ways.”

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands, reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit .









