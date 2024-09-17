Agriforce’S Recent Acquisition Of Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) Marks Company’S Initiation Of Expansion Beyond Agtech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RCS provides opportunities for diversification into new markets and verticals as well as potential augmented sources and drivers of revenue.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP) focused company, highlights new paths for growth following its recently announced of Radical Clean Solutions (RCS) and its patent-pending proven to eliminate pathogens molds, virus and volatile organic compounds in contained environments without the use of harmful chemicals.

The RCS Hydroxyl Technology generates and distributes hydroxyl radicals, highly reactive molecules that target and break down pathogens, virus, mold, volatile organic compounds, and other contaminants, at an atomic level. Hydroxyl radicals, often referred to as“nature's detergent,” exist naturally in the outdoor environment and are a key part of the natural cleaning process of the atmosphere.

Roger Slotkin, founder and president of AgriFORCE's RCS division, stated,“The Hydroxyl Technology is expandable to a variety of markets and verticals beyond the initial application of agriculture and food storage. While the technology's original uses surrounded the extension of the life of produce which normally experiences natural degradation due to naturally-occurring ethylene and airborne pathogens, we see additional applications that could have impact on educational and hospitality structures, transportation, travel, public health and public safety, as well as creating better environments to preserve the quality and value of goods from both a manufacturing and storage perspective.”

This technology is environmentally friendly and compatible with people, pets and plants. RCS has harnessed the power of hydroxyl radicals in controlled indoor environments, allowing for the broad-spectrum disinfection and decontamination without the use of toxic chemicals. While initially applied to agribusiness and food storage facilities, the Company is actively pursuing additional applications for the technology where airborne pathogens would present significant impact on life or materials. Key applications include:

Healthcare - Hospitals, assisted living facilities, clinic environments of all sizes where pathogens may affect the short- or long-term health of residents and/or staff and where healthy or even sterile environments are essential for operations.

Education - Healthy school environments, as commercial operations, are particularly important as they prevent the human spread of these pathogens to other environments, potentially heading off the spread of disease (e.g., potential new pandemic).

Business and commercial - Purify air at facilities where people gather to work and conduct commerce, including office and retail shops.

Storage facilities – RCS has applications at warehouses and other facilities where both living beings and inanimate objects need protection from pathogens for their health and for the preservation of the quality and integrity of the materials stored within. This is of particular value in larger warehouses and self-storage facilities where mold and other pathogens can destroy valuable property, often costing thousands of dollars.

Hospitality and Residential - As with the healthcare vertical, hospitality provides a significant opportunity to protect the environment of facilities where people live, vacation, sleep, and revitalize.



RCS offers multiple products that are geared toward the various-sized environments within the multiple verticals that the Company may pursue. Currently, the Company offers four types of units --in-duct units, quad pro portable, trailers and transport units, and wall mount units. The Company believes these will offer customers flexibility and growth with systems tailored to address their specific needs.

Company CEO, Jolie Kahn, stated,“As we look beyond our AgTech roots and continue to strengthen our ability to innovate, it is critical for investors to understand the broader applications existing with respect to the RCS technology. Neutralizing pathogens in contained environments has potentially widespread applications across multiple industries, and we look forward to systematically leveraging that technology's potential while continuing to seek additional opportunities to develop a foothold in other verticals. We look forward to keeping our stakeholders informed of this commercialization progress as we pursue complimentary technology opportunities that will support the company's mission to build long-term shareholder value.”

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world.

