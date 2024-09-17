Saritasa Supercharges User Experience For Anaheim Automation With Launch Of New Client-Focused Website

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly redesigned website focuses on elevating user experience, reflecting Anaheim Automation's long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa , a full-service software consulting and development company, in collaboration with Anaheim , a leading provider of motion control products, announce the launch of Anaheim Automation's newly redesigned eCommerce website, aimed at enhancing the customer experience with a modern, user-friendly interface and advanced features.



The new site features an upgraded customer-focused experience that significantly improves the purchasing process. Developed by Saritasa, the redesigned website includes a modern CMS, making it easier for Anaheim Automation's team to manage products, categories, and general content. This redevelopment syncs seamlessly with QuickBooks, improving overall operational efficiency and inventory management.

“We are excited to partner with Anaheim Automation and unveil their new website,” said Konstantin Bukin, Project Manager at Saritasa.“Their 58 years of commitment to providing motion control and industrial automation components have established them as the trusted partner in the space. We wanted their new website to reflect their passion for servicing their customers. The redevelopment successfully tackled issues with the previous inventory management system, database, and site architecture.”

“We recognized the need to modernize the web experience to better serve our customers,” said Michelle Brennan, Marketing Manager at Anaheim Automation.“Saritasa helped us achieve this by developing a new, user-friendly website that streamlines and enhances the entire journey of our customers. This change reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

Anaheim Automation's goals were to drive more conversions/purchases, increase brand visibility and improve their user experience. Customers can now log in to view their order history and streamline their purchases. The new website offers a mobile-friendly, easy-to-navigate interface that significantly improves user satisfaction.

To learn more about Saritasa's services, please visit:

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Saritasa empowers global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. As“Builders of Better,” Saritasa specializes in custom software, mobile development, AR and VR, IoT solutions, database development and DevOps. Founded in 2005, Saritasa employs over 200 employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more, visit .

About Anaheim Automation

Since 1966, Anaheim Automation's commitment to cost-effective solutions and excellent performance has made us a preferred vendor and trusted business partner for a wide variety of industries and application types, including medical diagnostics and devices, food, cosmetics, and medical packaging, labeling, tamper-evident requirements, cut-to-length applications, assembly, conveyor, material handling, robotics, special filming and projection effects, inspection equipment, security devices, pump flow control, CNC machinery, XY and rotary tables, process control, and equipment upgrades. Visit anaheimautomation.com .

Media Contact:

Chelsea Freeman

Firecracker PR

...

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at