Marotta Controls Celebrates U.S. Navy Commissioning Of 23Rd Virginia-Class Submarine – The USS NEW JERSEY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 150 Marotta parts are installed on new SSN 796 attack sub, continuing company's 65+ year legacy of deployment on nearly every major U.S. naval vessel

MONTVILLE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls , a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, celebrated the commissioning of the USS New Jersey (SSN 796), the U.S. Navy's 23rd Virginia-class attack submarine and namesake of the Garden State where Marotta is headquartered. The USS NEW JERSEY is the third naval vessel named after the state and the first submarine fully designed and built to support an integrated male and female crew. The Virginia class, also known as the SSN-774 class, are nuclear-powered, cruise missile fast-attack submarines used by the U.S. military.



After undergoing operational exercises and testing at the Norfolk Naval Station over the last several months, the vessel was delivered to Naval Weapons Station Earle for its commission ceremony – a time-honored tradition that culminates with raising the commissioning pennant. The vessel then officially becomes a United States Navy ship with Commanding Officer Captain Steven Halle and crew coming aboard as they are entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining and operating their submarine in peacetime and under conditions of war.

“Today was a very meaningful day. The commissioning of the USS NEW JERSEY is near and dear to our hearts here at Marotta Controls – not just because this world-class submarine is named after our home state, but because our entire team has given their all in delivering mission-critical components that will empower her crew to complete their mission,” said Patrick Marotta, president and CEO, Marotta Controls.“Having the Marotta team onsite at this celebration is humbling and brings us great pride, especially to those team members who have worked so hard to equip our U.S. military partners with technology designed to endure battle, keep crews safe, and stand the test of time.”

Through the extensive use of modular construction, open architecture, and commercial off-the-shelf components, the Virginia class is designed to remain state-of-the-practice for its entire operational life through the rapid introduction of new systems and payloads. With more than 150 Marotta components onboard the USS NEW JERSEY and 1,000 unique parts developed for U.S. Navy programs over the years, Marotta has been tapped once again to provide products for the Navy's upcoming Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines set to replace the Ohio class.

Marotta sponsored commission day festivities, hosting a contingent of the company's employees who were eager to witness such a momentous event.“Participating in the commissioning of the USS NEW JERSEY gives each of our team members a better understanding of the Marotta legacy and the important role our work plays in U.S. military program success,” added Patrick Marotta.

USS NEW JERSEY crew members also met with the Marotta executive team and Marine Business leadership at the Marotta Controls facility in Montville on July 18, 2024. They were presented with background on Marotta's US Navy history, its products and capabilities, and an extensive facility tour for a firsthand look at the assembly and test processes of the complex valve manifolds and other Marotta components that will be used on their submarine.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems , shipboard and sub-sea applications , satellites , launch vehicles , and aircraft systems . With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

