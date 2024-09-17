Noom Appoints Rachel Mahoney As Chief Brand Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive Joins Noom Following Launch of New Product Pairing Powerful Behavior Change Program with Powerful Medications for Lasting Weight Loss









NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic prevention and empowering people to live better longer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Mahoney as Chief Brand Officer. Reporting directly to Noom's Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Scherr, Rachel will lead the development and execution of Noom's innovative brand strategy as the company continues its mission to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer.

Mahoney's expertise lies in building brands that connect deeply with consumers, developing powerful, data-driven brand strategies and crafting creative, media, communications and acquisition plans that drive growth. During her time at companies including Shutterstock, Vroom, and Priceline, she led transformative brand initiatives that maximized customer engagement and retention. At Shutterstock, Mahoney led global marketing strategy and content operations, helping the company begin its transition from stock photography marketplace to a global content leader. Her work at Vroom involved leading the brand's transition to becoming a recognized leader in the online automotive marketplace. At Priceline, Rachel played a pivotal role in building on the iconic travel company's brand recognition with millions of travelers worldwide.

“Noom has built a revolutionary brand anchored around helping people everywhere navigate their choices toward better health,” said Rachel Mahoney.“I look forward to working with the team to continue evolving the brand alongside the strategic priorities of the business, as the company delivers sustainable weight loss approaches to people everywhere, including through its newly launched GLP-1Rx solution.”

Mahoney's leadership will be essential as Noom continues to invest in pairing its proven behavior change program with medication to improve and sustain health outcomes. In the newly-created Chief Brand Officer role, Mahoney will oversee Noom's brand strategy across the business, overseeing creative platform development and brand media ad spend including the management of external agency partnerships, organic social media strategy, and the in-house creative team to ensure brand consistency and impactful execution across all channels.

“Rachel is a passionate marketing leader with extensive experience launching and transforming brands. Her ecommerce expertise combined with her unique ability to build long-term brands without compromising near-term performance will be invaluable as we continue to evolve the Noom brand,” said Peter Scherr, Chief Marketing Officer at Noom.“We are thrilled to welcome her to our executive team and are confident that her leadership will help us continue to create impactful connections with our customers to help them achieve better health.”

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

