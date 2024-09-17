North America (NAFTA) Construction Materials Industry Guide 2024: Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures Within The Market
Date
9/17/2024 8:17:11 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Materials North America (NAFTA) industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction materials industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $84.09 billion in Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 7.6% over the 2019-23 period.
The NAFTA Construction Materials industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. Within the construction materials industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $61.25 billion in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $16.08 and $6.75 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the construction materials industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $70.30 billion in 2028, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $20.25 and $7.52 billion, respectively.
Companies Featured
Ambuja Cements Limited Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd BBMG Corp Boral Ltd Breedon Group PLC Brickworks Ltd Buzzi SpA Cementir Holding NV CEMEX, SAB de CV China National Building Material Co Ltd Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CRH plc GCC SAB de CV Heidelberg Materials AG Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd Holcim Limited Holcim Ltd Huaxin Cement Co Ltd Intercement Brasil SA Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation (Ube-Mitsubishi Cement Corporation) Knauf Group Martin Marietta Materials Inc PPC Ltd Sephaku Holdings Ltd Shree Cement Ltd Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd Taiheiyo Cement Corp UltraTech Cement Ltd Vicat SA Votorantim SA Vulcan Materials Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 NAFTA Construction Materials
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Construction Materials in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Construction Materials in Mexico
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Construction Materials in The United States
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Company Profiles
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
