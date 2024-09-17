RHR International Announces New Chief Information Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global leadership consulting firm announces Brian Greenberg as CIO to Lead Security Initiatives & System Enhancement Efforts

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHR International , the global leadership consulting firm, today announced Brian Greenberg has joined the firm as Chief Information Officer. As CIO, Brian will lead the firm's efforts to develop rigid cybersecurity protocols, enhance performance across all its systems, and oversee risk analysis and mitigation. Brian brings more than thirty years of IT and senior leadership experience across various Fortune 500 organizations to the RHR team.



RHR International is a globally recognized consulting firm of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping CEOs, board members, executives, and HR professionals master the art and science of leadership. The solutions offered by RHR use a combined power of psychology, business expertise, and the newest technologies to solve complex problems in leadership. As such, RHR requires a strong leader to address the firm's systems architecture and cyber security requirements.

“I've been passionate about leadership throughout my entire career, and I view leadership as a quality you can always be improving upon and learning more about, and I'm genuinely excited to join this group of exceptional professionals on their mission to shape leaders who shape the world,” said Brian Greenberg, CIO of RHR International.“I'm eager to bring the decades of experience I've accumulated in IT to secure the integrity of work being done by this organization.”

Previously, Brian was a Partner and CIO/CTO at Fortium Partners, LP, serving as a strategy advisor, CIO & CTO to companies throughout the U.S. and Europe and across several industries, including private equity, legal, technology, fitness, insurance, finance, non-profits, and health. He is currently an adjunct professor at DePaul University's Jarvis College of Computing and Digital Media, where he teaches courses in Cybersecurity. He is also a recognized thought leader on the topic of cybersecurity with the Forbes Technology Council.

“Providing the highest-quality client and employee experience requires technology systems that are secure, responsive, and innovative,” said Jessica Foster, CEO of RHR International.“Brian brings a breadth of knowledge and a commitment to progress that will help secure our future.”

About RHR International:

For nearly 80 years, RHR International has been a globally respected leadership consulting firm composed of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping founders, board members, executives, business teams, and HR professionals master the art and science of leadership. RHR's solutions use the combined power of psychology, business expertise, and the newest technologies to build robust leadership succession pipelines through world-class assessments and coaching/development programs. RHR believes leadership is a crucial force for good in the world, and our mission is to unlock the potential in every leader.

