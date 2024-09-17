Ryan Mcquillan, CAPT (Ret.) Appointed Director Of Business Development Special Operator With 22+ Years Of Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aware Defense, a leading innovator in custom in-ear for military and law enforcement, is proud to announce the appointment of Ryan McQuillan, CAPT (Ret.), as Director of Business Development.McQuillan brings over 22 years of exceptional military service as both an enlisted and commissioned Special Operator in the United States Air Force, where he demonstrated remarkable leadership in executing high-stakes military operations and spearheading critical innovation projects for Air Force Special Warfare.“Ryan and I served together for over 22 years in the Air Force Special Tactics community. He is an exceptional leader and technical expert with nine combat deployments. Ryan's combat prowess during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom earned two Bronze Star Medals (one for Valor)-a testament to his remarkable service to our country as a Combat Controller,” said Stu Booker, Chief Operations Officer of Aware Defense.“His deep expertise in military technology, force modernization, and managing multi-million-dollar acquisition projects uniquely positions him to drive innovation that aligns with the U.S. military's evolving needs. Ryan's leadership will be pivotal in expanding our DoD partnerships and advancing cutting-edge defense technology.”"I'm honored to lead business development for Aware Defense and build strategic partnerships that enable us to co-develop future capabilities of the Aware Hearable, addressing critical gaps and creating competitive advantages in combat. This is an incredible opportunity to leverage my experience and develop innovative solutions that support Aware Defense's mission of optimizing health and human performance through in-ear technology,” said McQuillan.Throughout his career, McQuillan has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of military technology, directing the Special Tactics Safety Program, which oversaw the operational readiness of over 1,700 personnel, and leading groundbreaking research and acquisition initiatives for U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).As Director of Business Development, McQuillan will lead strategic growth initiatives for Aware Defense, cultivating key relationships and reaching critical customer groups within the DoD. McQuillan will emphasize the advantages of Aware's 3D scanning technology, which lowers barriers to accessing vital custom hearing protection, to drive broader implementation and adoption.McQuillan's distinguished career and expertise in military technology, strategic leadership, and innovation position him to drive Aware Defense's growth and ensure the development of cutting-edge solutions that enhance military personnel's safety, performance, and operational readiness.###About Aware Custom Biometric WearablesAware Custom Biometric Wearables is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and its Aware Hearable lab is in San Diego, CA. As a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology, Aware specializes in hearing protection, enhanced hearing, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Leveraging the capabilities of its patented 3D ear scanner, Aware's in-ear devices boast a perfect custom-fit that is uniquely comfortable and optimizes the performance of each device. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Proudly U.S.-based, Aware serves a diverse range of healthcare, military, and industrial sectors. Journal of Neural Engineering

