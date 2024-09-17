Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Generated US$ 2,073.9 Million In 2021 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is on a robust growth trajectory, with a projected increase from US$ 2,073.9 million in 2021

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is witnessing significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 2,073.9 million in 2021 and a projected market size of US$ 4,298.8 million by 2030. This substantial growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a progressive and debilitating lung disease characterized by the scarring of lung tissue, which impairs breathing and respiratory function. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of IPF, advancements in diagnostic techniques, and the development of innovative therapeutics aimed at managing and treating this chronic condition.Report ScopeThe report provides a thorough analysis of market opportunities in the worldwide Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market. The 7MM region consisting of the following countries have been extensively analyzed – U.S., UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan – for growth opportunities in the Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. The report identifies the U.S. as the largest market with a US$ 1,171.8 Million market size in 2020 with the highest CAGR of 9.9%. The global prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is estimated to be 13 to 20 per 100,000 people. In the United States, about 100,000 people are affected, with 30,000 to 40,000 new cases identified each year. The random form of pulmonary fibrosis is less common than familial pulmonary fibrosis. One of the primary causes of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is smoking. According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, over 14 out of every 100 adults in the United States aged 18 and up (14.0%) smoked cigarettes. This means that in the United States, approximately 34.1 million adults smoke cigarettes. A smoking-related ailment affects more than 16 million Americans.Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @:-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market RegionThe idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market report includes market analysis on basis of therapies being used to treat or decrease the progression of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis disease. Globally, it has been observed that Esbriet (Pirfenidone), a prescription medicine originally developed by InterMune Inc., which later merged with Roche, dominated the market in 2020. Esbriet is an oral drug that has been licensed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in over 60 countries across the world. In October of 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Esbriet for use in persons with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. InterMune created Esbriet for usage in the United States, Europe, and other nations. In 2011, the European Union (EU) granted commercial permission for the treatment of people with mild to moderate Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Another prescription medicine, OFEV was developed by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Co. Kg whose active ingredient nintedanib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that inhibits the growth factor receptors involved in the progress of pulmonary fibrosis. Both of these medications help individuals with Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis live longer. Across all medication classifications, MAPK Inhibitors (Esbriet) has the biggest market share. However, due to the FDA's priority review, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (OFEV) is predicted to increase in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market over the forecast period.Competition Landscape.Genentech, Inc.,.Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH, and Co. Kg,.MediciNova,.FibroGen, Inc.,.Kadmon Corporation, LLC,.Promedior, Genkyotex,.CelgeneCorporation,.ProMetic LifeSciences,.Biogen, Inc.,.Merck and Co..Novartis.OtherSegmentation OverviewBy Therapy.Esbriet (Pirfenidone).Ofev (Nintedanib).Tipelukast.Pamrevlumab.KD025.PRM 151.GKT831.OthersBy Country.The U.S..The UK.France.Germany.Spain.Italy.JapanDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. 