Australian Philosopher Pens Compelling Guide To Living One's Best Life

TaoTuning Teaches How to Achieve Peak Performance Levels in Everyday Life

- Laurens van den Oever, CCO of ForwardKeysSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adrian Emery created the concept of TaoTuning to help individuals find their life purpose, or "ikigai," and align with the flow of their inner destiny and fate. He runs a popular TaoTuning coaching course from his sanctuary in Australia and is now sharing his successful methods in the helpful guidebook called TaoTuning: the art of flow. The essence of TaoTuning is finding one's path, fulfilling one's destiny, and reaping the good fortune that accompanies a positive fate. It is a process of spiritual attunement, much like tuning a musical instrument or tuning a radio for clear reception.TaoTuning is the work necessary to optimize one's life. Emery explains that the state of flow is not just something to experience occasionally in extreme situations such as mountain climbing or elite sports. It is a space available to everyone and is the natural way to live. People need to be spending the majority of their time in that zone rather than believing it is restricted to special and rare circumstances.According to Emery, individuals can achieve flow by:.doing something that they love or are truly passionate about.acute awareness facilitated by a focused attention and serious concentration.a challenge that they have to strive for, reaching beyond their current personal standard.choosing a task that is attainable but requires concerted effort and leads to personal growth“I believe individuals are creators of their own lives, shaping their reality as a consequence of their thoughts, actions, and words. TaoTuning encourages self-examination and the commitment to being the best version of oneself, fostering inner peace and alignment with the universe's natural order,” explains Adrian Emery.TaoTuning explains the science and art of living life triumphantly, joyously and successfully. It is the ultimate joy of self-expression and the serene contentment of being on one's own path. It is beyond conditional happiness when a person is happy because he or she has obtained or achieved something. Eventually, that kind of happiness dissipates and evaporates. It is not self-renewing and requires another fix. Emery teaches that true happiness is not dependent upon external factors, such as a person, place or event. True happiness comes from within, knowing one can create their own reality the way they choose as a sovereign being.To learn more about the book and author, please visit AdrianEmery .About the AuthorAuthor, entrepreneur, philosopher, environmentalist and keen gardener, Adrian Emery has devoted his life to creating a new philosophy called LifeWorks based on understanding the laws, principles and codes that make life work easily, effortlessly and successfully. He has developed a coaching modality called TaoTuning designed to assist others in finding their life purpose (ikigai) and attune to the flow of their inner destiny and fate. Emery also built rusticspirit in the Blue Mountains of Australia as a spiritual retreat for guests to come and experience the stillness. He currently lives just outside the Blue Mountains National Park with his partner Marianne in Sennikatan, a spectacular 10-acre botanic garden and ecosystem, built over the last 50 years to demonstrate we can regenerate the Earth. To learn more, please visit AdrianEmery or follow him on Instagram @AdrianMoranEmery and Facebook @adrianemery .About the BookTitle: TaoTuning: 'the art of flow'Author: Adrian EmeryRelease date: September 17, 2024Price: $19.99 USD/$29.99 AUD (paperback)ISBN (paperback): 9780648510628Pages: 262###

