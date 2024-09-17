Zutacore And Munters Join Forces To Deliver A Waterless Data Center Architecture For AI Factories

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Solution Brings an Unprecedented Reduction in OPEX, Power Consumption and Usage to the Data Center

a leading provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, and Munters , a global leader in energy-efficient air and climate solutions, today announced the integration of their two platforms to provide a two-phase, waterless liquid cooling solution to sustainably cool AI factories faced with massive power densities driven by AI accelerators. The solution is designed to liquid cool 100s of Megawatts of AI Workloads; the combined system works seamlessly inside an AI factory, with Munter's SyCool (N+1) rejecting the heat outside the data center (facility loop) and ZutaCore Hypercool®, removing the heat away from the AI accelerators (technical loop) in highly efficient closed-loop systems that are easy to operate and offer the most optimized PUE and WUE factors for a sustainable, cost-efficient, high-performing AI data center.

"With AI factories being 5-10 times more dense than traditional data centers, there is no other way to cool AI silicon and remove this amount of heat without liquid cooling," said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO at ZutaCore. "Furthermore, GPUs are pushing thermal boundaries with known hot spots. AI workloads demand GPU density and stable thermal environments to maximize AI performance. This is also where two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling separates itself from any other solution in the market because it uses no water, takes up little real estate, requires much less power, and allows a heat recovery pathway. These are the key reasons HyperCool is already being selected in key AI factories around the globe. With this partnership with Munters, we are well positioned to grow this leadership even further."

"Combining the advanced closed-loop systems of Munters and ZutaCore delivers an unmatched end-to-end solution, which is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of high-density, high-value environments," said Stefan Aspman, President of Business Area Data Center Technologies at Munters.

"ZutaCore and Munters are pioneering a blueprint for sustainable AI data center architecture," he continued. "It not only addresses intense heat loads with distinct advantages through its waterless 2-phase solution, but also sets a new benchmark for CAPEX and OPEX savings, challenging other cooling technologies available today."

Combing Two Closed-Loop Systems

As part of their partnership, Munters has integrated the HyperCool closed-loop system at the server and rack level with the Munters closed-loop system that provides the ability to remove heat from the data center without a facility water loop. Leveraging a two-phase, liquid cooling process, this system features tanks of heat transfer fluid on the roof that are brought down on demand to cool the

GPUs and CPUs. The heat is removed outside the facility or can be reused for other applications, such as heating adjacent facilities or harvesting energy for reuse and further reducing PUEs.

ZutaCore's HyperCool has been proven to cool the hottest processors of 2,800 watts at a PUE as

low as 1.05 – 1.07 increasing compute density. This delivers 10-20% better energy efficiency with dynamic cooling, smaller pumps, and no performance degradation over time. The heat transfer fluid never has to be replaced and poses none of the risks that water presents in terms of leakage or corrosion. The system allows for higher server densification needed in AI factories, consuming up to 50% less space than air-assisted liquid-cooled datacenter and up to 75% less space than immersion cooling.

