American ‘Bin Laden killers’ undergo training for China procedure

(MENAFN) According to a report by the Financial Times, the United States Navy's elite special operations unit, SEAL Team Six, is engaged in extensive training exercises aimed at preparing for a possible conflict involving Taiwan. This unit, renowned for its high-profile mission that resulted in the death of Al-Qaeda leader Osama in 2011, is reportedly focusing on strategies to assist Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.



The Financial Times, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation, revealed that SEAL Team Six has been meticulously planning and preparing for a potential Taiwan conflict for over a year at its training facility in Dam Neck, located near Virginia Beach, approximately 250 kilometers southeast of Washington, D.C. This training involves highly classified operations and is part of a broader effort by the United States to bolster Taiwan’s defenses against potential aggression from China.



In recent years, the United States has deployed special forces to Taiwan to provide military training aimed at enhancing the island's preparedness for a possible attack from the mainland. While specifics about SEAL Team Six's activities remain undisclosed due to their classified nature, the training underscores the increasing focus on Taiwan within United States military planning.



The United States Special Operations Command has declined to comment on the specifics of these operations, deferring inquiries to the Pentagon, which has also refrained from providing detailed information.



Hints regarding the United State`s strategic intentions related to Taiwan have surfaced in broader discussions. Notably, Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of United States Indo-Pacific Command, mentioned in a June interview with the Washington Post his intention to employ various classified capabilities to transform the Taiwan Strait into a challenging environment for any potential adversaries. This strategy aims to create significant obstacles for Chinese forces, potentially buying crucial time for other strategic operations.



As tensions between the United States and China continue to escalate, the preparations by SEAL Team Six and other United States military units highlight the serious considerations being given to the defense of Taiwan and the broader implications for regional security.

