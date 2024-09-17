Egypt, Jordan Warn Of Continued Israeli Violations In W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan warned on Tuesday of the serious continuous violation by the Israeli Occupation in the West Bank.
This came during a phone call between the two sides, where they also discussed the latest regional developments, the Presidential spokesperson Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement.
King Abdullah praised Egypt's efforts in a ceasefire and delivering aid to the Palestinian people, adding that Al-Sisi also praised Jordan's effort in this regard.
Fahmy also affirmed that both sides reject the occupation in all it forms, stressing the need for a ceasefire. (end)
