Egypt, Jordan Warn Of Continued Israeli Violations In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan warned on Tuesday of the serious continuous violation by the Israeli in the West Bank.

This came during a phone call between the two sides, where they also discussed the latest regional developments, the Presidential spokesperson Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement.

King Abdullah praised Egypt's efforts in a ceasefire and delivering aid to the Palestinian people, adding that Al-Sisi also praised Jordan's effort in this regard.

Fahmy also affirmed that both sides reject the occupation in all it forms, stressing the need for a ceasefire. (end)

asm













MENAFN17092024000071011013ID1108682415