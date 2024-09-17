Tpgi Unveils Digital Accessibility Solution: Tpgi As A Service (Taas) With Success Guarantee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TaaS provides organizations of all sizes with the essential elements to create accessible digital experiences for people with disabilities and reduce and compliance risks.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TPGi®, a Vispero®

company, unveils the next generation in the evolution of TPGi as a Service (TaaS), setting a new benchmark for digital accessibility solutions. As the digital world evolves and users' needs change, keeping up with accessibility shouldn't be an afterthought; it should be a continuous and key part of your organization's strategy.

TPGi's fully managed solutions have long been a vital piece of the puzzle for enterprise organizations committed to achieving digital inclusivity. With the evolution of TaaS, TPGi can help more organizations achieve their accessibility mission in an efficient and sustainable way.

TaaS provides teams with advanced automated testing tools, a centralized hub for managing manual and automated audit data, and deeper access to accessibility expertise.

"After two decades of helping organizations start and mature their accessibility journey, we realize that many teams have the right goals and intentions but can sometimes fall short," says David Sloan, PhD, Chief Accessibility Officer at TPGi.

"One-and-done audits can prevent teams from making progress. By shifting to a continuous digital accessibility approach, TaaS can enable your teams to bake accessibility into their processes," adds Travis Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing at TPGi.

Why

TPGi as a Service (TaaS)?

TaaS offers strategy, technology, and expert services - everything needed to create an inclusive user experience and achieve your digital accessibility mission.

Supported by an unparalleled guarantee, organizations working with TPGi can expect success and a strong return on investment by following our expert guidance to realize their accessibility conformance goals.

"The TaaS Guarantee assures that customers will achieve success by leveraging our expert guidance and driving sustainable progress with our solution," adds Sloan. "We're excited to introduce this enhanced version of TaaS and to offer a guarantee on the results we deliver."

As digital environments and user expectations continue to shift, organizations must adapt their strategy in real-time to maintain accessibility. TaaS supports your shift from a project focus to establishing manageable processes that continually mitigate risk and bake accessibility into your product development processes.

"TPGi as a Service represents a logical leap forward in how organizations approach digital accessibility," adds Brown. "With our TaaS solution, we're not just offering a service; we're providing a strategic capability that empowers teams to integrate accessibility seamlessly into their operations and confidently navigate the complexities of digital inclusivity."

Learn how to transform your accessibility strategy by registering for our upcoming webinar on September 25, "Shifting Accessibility from Project to Progress ."

About

TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses support people with disabilities, reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry and award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their businesses, employees, and consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey.

SOURCE TPGi LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED